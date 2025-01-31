Bihar: Jewellery worth Rs 30 lakh stolen in 10 seconds; CCTV footage shocks shopkeeper | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Image used for representational purposes.

In a shocking incident in Bihar’s Begusarai district, a major theft was carried out in mere 10 seconds of gold jewellery worth over Rs 30 lakhs. The incident took place in Veerpur market under the Veerpur police station area.

The alleged miscreant reportedly ran away with a bag full of gold jewellery from a jewellery shop. However, the entire theft was captured in the CCTV camera installed near the shop. The footage clearly shows the theft of the jewellery.

A bag full of jewellery stolen

It can be seen in the CCTV footage that the shopkeeper came to the shop at around 10:45 am and after opening one shutter, he went to open the other shutter. In the meantime, a miscreant came and stole a bag full of jewellery and ran away.

It is being said that Kiran Sah, a resident of Veerpur, is the owner of the jewellery shop near Mazar Chowk in Veerpur market.

The shopkeeper lodged a police complaint

He opened one shutter and kept the bag full of jewellery on the counter. After this, he went to open the second shutter, when the theft took place. When he returned after opening the shutter and did not find the bag, he raised an alarm.

However, the accused took advantage of the situation and fled. Shah lodged a complaint with the police about the incident. The police of Veerpur police station are investigating the matter. Action is being taken to identify and arrest the youth seen on the CCTV.

The bag contained 400 grams of gold jewellery

The shopkeeper Kiran Sah said that the bag contained 400 grams of gold jewellery and the key to the shop’s locker. SHO Sanjeev Kumar said that the police have started investigating the case.

“The CCTV camera has been checked. The shopkeeper has not given a written application yet. After receiving the application, we will clearly tell the value of the goods,” Kumar said.

The police suspect that the amount of gold in the bag was not as much as the shopkeeper is saying and neither has the shopkeeper shown any documents related to the claim of 400 grams of gold jewellery being present in the bag.

(Input- Santosh Shrivastava)