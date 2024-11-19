Tuesday, November 19, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Bihar
  4. Bihar govt halts new teachers transfer policy after Patna High Court stay

Bihar govt halts new teachers transfer policy after Patna High Court stay

Earlier in the day, Patna HIgh Court stayed the roll out of the new transfer policy for teachers while hearing a petition filed by some Aurangabad teachers. The court has sought clarification from the government within three weeks.

Edited By: Shubham Bajpai Patna Published on: November 19, 2024 19:08 IST
Bihar govt stays new transfer policy
Image Source : PTI/FILE Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

In the latest development affecting lakhs of govt teachers, the Bihar govt on Tuesday suspended the new transfer policy which was set to roll out in December this year. The government took the decision after a decision of the Patna High Court. While hearing a petition, the High Court stayed on the transfer-posting policy of teachers on Tuesday. 

What did state Education Minister say?

Reacting to the decision, Bihar Education Minister Sunil Kumar said that transfer-posting of teachers has been banned and an official order will be issued. The minister further said that the government can amend the transfer policy. So if necessary, the government would also develop a new policy.

The minister also said that the government's decision has nothing to do with the order of Patna High Court. The government had decided to postpone the transfer/posting of teachers on Monday, he said. Minister Kumar also added that whatever policy brought in future would be in the interest of teachers. There are many practical problems in the current policy, which will be removed soon, he added.

Patna HC seeks clarification

Earlier on Tuesday, the High Court had stayed the transfer-posting of teachers. The court directed the state government to submit clarification in this regard within three weeks. According to the information, some teachers of Aurangabad had filed a petition regarding the transfer-posting of the government. Hearing this petition, the bench of Justice Prabhat Kumar Singh stayed the transfer/posting. Notably, the new government policy was opposed by teachers' organisations. 

(With inputs from agencies)

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Bihar

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Bihar News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement