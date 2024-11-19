Bihar govt halts new teachers transfer policy after Patna High Court stay

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

In the latest development affecting lakhs of govt teachers, the Bihar govt on Tuesday suspended the new transfer policy which was set to roll out in December this year. The government took the decision after a decision of the Patna High Court. While hearing a petition, the High Court stayed on the transfer-posting policy of teachers on Tuesday.

What did state Education Minister say?

Reacting to the decision, Bihar Education Minister Sunil Kumar said that transfer-posting of teachers has been banned and an official order will be issued. The minister further said that the government can amend the transfer policy. So if necessary, the government would also develop a new policy.

The minister also said that the government's decision has nothing to do with the order of Patna High Court. The government had decided to postpone the transfer/posting of teachers on Monday, he said. Minister Kumar also added that whatever policy brought in future would be in the interest of teachers. There are many practical problems in the current policy, which will be removed soon, he added.

Patna HC seeks clarification

Earlier on Tuesday, the High Court had stayed the transfer-posting of teachers. The court directed the state government to submit clarification in this regard within three weeks. According to the information, some teachers of Aurangabad had filed a petition regarding the transfer-posting of the government. Hearing this petition, the bench of Justice Prabhat Kumar Singh stayed the transfer/posting. Notably, the new government policy was opposed by teachers' organisations.

