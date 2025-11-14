Bihar Election Results: No takers for Rahul Gandhi's 'vote chori' pitch as Congress sinks bellow 2020 tally Rahul Gandhi's "vote chori" pitch failed to energise Congress voters, leading to a disappointing performance for the party in the Bihar Assembly elections 2025. The results shows Congress' deepening crisis and the urgent need for strategic restructuring in Bihar.

New Delhi:

The Congress party has once again failed to make a mark in the Bihar Assembly elections signalling a major setback for the Opposition Mahagathbandhan in the state. Early trends from the Election Commission show the party leading in only five of the 60 seats it contested. This translates into even less than 10 per cent conversion rate -- a sharp fall from its already weak performance in the 2020 polls. The grand old party had won 19 seats out of 70 it had contested in 2020 Assembly elections in Bihar. Once a formidable force in both national and state politics, the Congress has now slipped to the margins in Bihar. It is often seen battling for third or even fourth position in several constituencies. The party’s last major moment of influence in the state dates back to 1990 under Jagannath Mishra’s leadership. Since then, it has struggled to regain its lost ground.

No takers of Rahul Gandhi’s ‘vote chori’ narrative

Despite Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi’s aggressive push, which included a sustained campaign around the alleged “vote chori”, the party could not convert the noise into votes. Gandhi held multiple rallies, launched the Voter Adhikar Yatra and targeted the Centre and the Election Commission over voter-list revisions but the message did not resonate with Bihar’s electorate. Political observers believe that while national issues made headlines, voters prioritised local concerns, caste dynamics and governance records over Congress’ centralised narrative.

Congress’ decline adds pressure on Mahagathbandhan

Congress’ weak performance has also impacted its alliance partner, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). However, the RJD has managed to stay afloat, leading on 30 seats as per the latest trends. The party seems to retain its core base despite long-standing criticism of the so-called “Jungleraj” era. On the other hand, the National Democratic Alliance appears to be heading towards a landslide win. With over 190 seats in its tally as per early counting, the NDA is close to matching or surpassing its 2010 record of 206 seats. The strong performance reflects voter confidence in the alliance’s leadership and organisational machinery.

A steep climb ahead for Congress

With another disappointing electoral outing, the Congress faces tough questions about its relevance in Bihar. The party’s inability to convert campaigns into votes, connect with grassroots issues or build strong local leadership continues to weaken its position. As the NDA surges and regional forces retain their bases, Congress must undergo a serious organisational rethink if it hopes to revive its future in the state.

