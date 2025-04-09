Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to inaugurate Patna's JP Ganga Path on April 10 | Check key features JP Ganga Path's key feature is its multi-dimensional connectivity. It provides the best alternative for areas in Patna that are prone to heavy traffic, providing ease from traffic congestion to the commuters.

Patna's JP Ganga Path project, popularly known as Marine Drive, will be expanded up to Didarganj. Built along the banks of the River Ganga in Patna, JP Ganga Path, will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday, April 10. The project, costing approximately Rs 3,831 crore, has been constructed by the Bihar State Road Construction Corporation. Spanning a length of 20.5 kilometers, this road connects two major ends of Patna city.

Key Features of Patna's Marine Drive

Enhanced connectivity between important locations like Aatal Path, LCT Ghat, Gandhi Maidan, PMCH, Patna University, NIT, Krishna Ghat, Gaighat, Kangan Ghat, and Patna Ghat. Completion of the Digha to Kangan Ghat stretch, providing significant relief to Patna’s traffic issues. Reduction in travel time and distance to major tourist, educational, medical, religious, and social destinations. Direct linkage with Patna Ring Road, making the route even more effective. People from North Bihar, especially districts like Saran, Gopalganj, Siwan, and others, will save considerable time traveling to PMCH for medical treatment. A stunning tourist view along the Ganga river, especially in the evening. The area will be developed as a prime tourist and garden spot under the Smart Patna project. This expansion is poised to significantly improve the infrastructure and connectivity in Patna and the surrounding regions.

Approval for Down Ramp Received During 'Pragati Yatra'

During Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's 'Pragati Yatra' in February 2025, the approval was granted for a direct connection from Mandiri Nala to JP Ganga Path and the construction of a down ramp at Gaighat. The key feature of this road is its multi-dimensional connectivity. It provides the best alternative for areas in Patna that are prone to heavy traffic. With the completion of the extension, travel time between Patna’s two opposite ends, Digha to Didarganj, will be reduced.

Named After JP Narayan

The foundation stone for this project was laid on October 11, 2013, on the birth anniversary of Loknayak Jayaprakash Narayan, and since then, the project has been named "JP Ganga Path." The construction has been carried out in phases. The first phase, covering a 7.5 km stretch from Digha to Gandhi Maidan, was opened to the public on June 24, 2022. The second phase, from PMCH to Gaighat (5.0 km), was inaugurated on August 14, 2023. The third phase, from Gaighat to Kangan Ghat (3.0 km), was completed by July 10, 2024, and the Krishna Ghat access road was inaugurated on October 3, 2024.

Strengthening Connectivity Between North and South Bihar

The road connects with the JP Setu and Mahatma Gandhi Setu, making travel between North and South Bihar much convenient. Once the extension to Didarganj is complete, the road will also link with the Kachidarghah-Bidupur Six-Lane Bridge, further enhancing connectivity. Currently, the JP Ganga Path is connected by five bridges across the River Ganga, three of which are still under construction. The road passes through Patna Ring Road and will link with NH-922, NH-319, and the Purvanchal Expressway once extended to Koilwar.

Future Expansions Approved

Plans for further expansion of the project have also been approved. The road will be extended westward to Koilwar Bridge and eastward from Didarganj to Fatuha, Bakhitiyarpur, and Mokama, involving the widening of the old NH road. Additionally, a comprehensive garden along the Ganges will be developed between Digha and Gandhi Maidan.