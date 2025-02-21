Bihar: Class 10th student shot dead in clash between two groups, classmate detained Sasaram violence: In a gunfight between students, a class 10th student was killed in Sasaram. One of the students received bullet injury in the leg and another in the back.

Class 10th student was shot dead a clash between two groups of students in Bihar's Rohtas district. Another student suffered injuries after a fight broke between two groups on Friday. The deceased student, identified as Amit Kumar, succumbed to injuries during treatment and classmate has been detained for the crime. The altercation took place in an examination centre in Sasaram on Thursday and the fight further aggravated outside.

"A gunfight between students took place... one of the students received bullet injury in the leg and another in the back. One of the students succumbed to injury during treatment. Villagers along with family members of the deceased student tried to block the highway, however, we ensured them of action in the case. They were convinced and took the body for final rites," says a police official.

Classmate shot the two

As per the police, Amit and another student were returning home when they were stopped by one of their classmates who allegedly shot at them. “Preliminary investigation revealed that an altercation took place between two groups of students inside an examination centre in Sasaram on Thursday. When Amit and another student, Sanjit Kumar, were returning home in an autorickshaw, they were stopped by one of their classmates who allegedly shot at them and fled," Superintendent of Police Raushan Kumar said.

Reason behind the clash unknown

A police team reached the spot and took them to the nearest government hospital. “While Amit died during treatment, the condition of Sajnit is reported to be stable. A case has been registered and the minor boy who fired at his classmates detained. Further investigation is underway,” the SP said. The exact cause behind the clash and the subsequent firing is yet to be known. Police have seized the firearm and the mobile phone of the accused minor.

Family members stage protest

Later, family members of the deceased student blocked a stretch of the nearby highway and disrupted movement of traffic by burning tyres. The protesters also kept the body of the deceased on the highway, demanding immediate action against the accused. The blockade was lifted after the intervention of senior police officers, an official said.

(PTI inputs)