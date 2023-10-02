Bihar caste-based survey: 'Data will help in upliftment of all sections' CM Nitish Kumar's first reaction

Monday, October 02, 2023
     
The Bihar caste-based survey was finally published on Monday. The survey before being published faced legal and political hurdles. The survey was once paused by the Patna High Court, however, the court later allowed it.

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 Patna Updated on: October 02, 2023 14:20 IST
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi
Image Source : PTI/FILE Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday hailed the team that engaged in the work of caste-based enumeration and said the data of the survey will help to make appropriate policies for the people from every section. His reaction came hours after a caste-based survey issued by the state government.

Taking to microblogging site X, he wrote, "Today, on the auspicious occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, the data of caste-based survey conducted in Bihar has been published. Many congratulations to the entire team engaged in the work of caste-based enumeration. The proposal for caste-based enumeration was passed unanimously in the Legislature." 

The CM said it was decided with the consent of all the 9 parties of Bihar Assembly that the state government would conduct caste-based survey from its own resources and its approval was given from the Council of Ministers on 02-06-2022, he added.

9 parties meetng soon

"The state government has conducted caste based census from its own resources. Caste based survey not only revealed the castes but also gave information about the economic condition of everyone. On this basis, further action will be taken for the development and upliftment of all sections. Soon a meeting of the same 9 parties of Bihar Assembly will be called regarding the caste based survey conducted in Bihar and they will be informed about the results of the survey, he added.

Earlier, the government released the findings of its much-awaited caste survey, which revealed that OBCs and EBCs constitute a whopping 63 per cent of the state’s total population. The survey also stated that Yadavs, the OBC group to which Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav belongs, was the largest in terms of population, accounting for 14.27 per cent of the total.

Here's the highlights of the findings from the survey

  1. Backward Class - 27.12 per cent
  2. Extremely Backward Class - 36.01
  3. Unreserved - 15.52 per cent
  4. Brahmin - 3.65 per cent
  5. Kurmi - 2.87 per cent
  6. Bhumihar - 2.86 per cent
  7. Rajput - 3.45 per cent
  8. Yadav - 14.26 per cent

