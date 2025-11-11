Bihar Assembly Exit Poll 2025: Exit polls to be out after the last phase of voting today Bihar Assembly Election Exit Poll 2025: The electoral fate of 1,302 candidates—including several ministers from the Nitish Kumar-led government—will be decided as 3.70 crore voters cast their votes across 122 Assembly constituencies in the second and final phase of the crucial Bihar elections.

Patna:

As the final phase of voting for the Bihar Assembly Election wraps up on Tuesday, all eyes will turn to the exit polls, which are set to provide the first indication of the probable outcomes before official results are announced. Conducted by several agencies, these surveys play a crucial role in capturing voter sentiment and forecasting the likely results.

Various media organisations are scheduled to release the findings of their respective exit polls after 6:30 pm on November 11, once polling concludes for the second and final phase.

Bihar Assembly Election Phase 2

The electoral fate of 1,302 candidates—including several ministers from the Nitish Kumar-led government—will be decided as 3.70 crore voters cast their votes across 122 Assembly constituencies in the second and final phase of the crucial Bihar elections on Tuesday.

For both the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the opposition INDIA alliance, this last round of polling is a key test to maintain their appeal among diverse caste and community groups.

The districts voting on November 11 include West Champaran, East Champaran, Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Supaul, Araria, and Kishanganj—all of which share borders with Nepal.

The first phase of voting on November 6 covered 121 constituencies across 18 districts and saw a 65.08 per cent voter turnout.

Bihar Assembly Election: Result date

The counting of votes for the Bihar Assembly Election will take place across 243 seats on November 14. The counting will start at 8 am. The Election Commission will announce the seat-wise results throughout the day as soon as each seat's counting is complete.

