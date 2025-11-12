Live Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Record 68.76% voter turnout in second phase, NDA welcomes exit poll edge Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 LIVE: The exit polls predicted that the ruling National Democratic Alliance is poised to form the government again in Bihar, predicting that the opposition Mahagathbandhan would fall short of the majority mark in the 243-member state assembly.

Patna:

According to the Election Commission, the second phase of polling in Bihar witnessed a record voter turnout of 68.76 per cent, the highest in the state’s history, with an overall turnout of 66.91 per cent across both phases- the highest since 1951. The first phase saw 65.06 per cent voting. Katihar district recorded the highest turnout at 78.82 per cent, followed by Kishanganj (78.13 per cent), Purnia (76.09 per cent), Supaul (72.56 per cent), Purvi Champaran (71.30 per cent), and Paschim Champaran (70.81 per cent), while Nawada reported the lowest at 57.85 per cent. Among key constituencies, Supaul registered 70.83 per cent, Sasaram 62.10 per cent, Mohania 68.24 per cent, Kutumba 62.17 per cent, Gaya Town 58.43 per cent, Chainpur 68.54 per cent, Dhamdaha 76.25 per cent, Harsiddhi 73.71 per cent, and Jhanjharpur 59.14 per cent. Female voter participation stood notably higher at 71.6 per cent compared to 62.8 per cent among male voters. Over 7.4 crore people cast their votes across 38 districts to decide the fate of 2,616 candidates. Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar described the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections as historic, citing the unprecedented participation of more than 7.5 crore voters in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, supported by grassroots election workers and around 1.76 lakh booth-level agents from various political parties.