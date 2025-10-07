Bihar Elections: Jan Suraaj to release candidates list on this date, will contest all 243 seats | Video Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: The Election Commission has announced that Bihar’s 243 Assembly seats will go to polls in two phases, November 6 and November 11, with counting set for November 14.

Patna:

As Bihar gears up for the upcoming Assembly elections, Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor has announced that his party will contest all 243 seats on its own, ruling out any alliance with other political formations. Speaking in Patna, Kishor said the list of candidates will be released on October 9. “Jan Suraaj has always said that we are not entering into any alliance. We will fight on all seats, and if the people bless us, we will work to transform Bihar,” he stated confidently.

Kishor also took a dig at the ruling coalition, declaring that “one thing is certain- the NDA government will be gone on November 14,” the day when votes are scheduled to be counted.

‘Vote for Bihar’s future, not leaders’

Emphasizing the party’s long-term vision, Kishor said the Bihar elections should not be seen as a contest between leaders but as a decision about the state’s youth and their future. “Voting will not be for Lalu or for Prashant Kishor. People will vote for their children, for better education, jobs, and a new Bihar. Our vision is that in the next 10 years, Bihar should be among the 10 leading states of the country,” he said.

Kishor framed the upcoming elections as a generational opportunity to move beyond old political loyalties and focus on growth, education, and employment as pillars of progress.

Election schedule and political landscape

The Election Commission has announced that Bihar’s 243 Assembly seats will go to polls in two phases, November 6 and November 11, with counting set for November 14. The state’s political landscape remains fluid, as shifting alliances and internal frictions continue to shape both major coalitions.

Currently, the NDA holds 131 seats- comprising BJP (80), JD(U) (45), Hindustan Awami Morcha (4), and two Independents. The opposition Mahagathbandhan controls 111 seats- RJD (77), Congress (19), CPI(ML) (11), CPI(M) (2), and CPI (2).

A three-cornered contest

This year’s Bihar polls are expected to witness a triangular contest among the NDA, the INDIA bloc, and Prashant Kishor’s newly emerging Jan Suraaj Party. Political observers believe Jan Suraaj could become a key factor in determining the outcome, particularly in constituencies where traditional alliances are facing voter fatigue.

In the 2020 Assembly elections, RJD emerged as the single largest party with 75 seats, followed closely by the BJP with 74- both maintaining strong voter bases. The entry of Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj adds a fresh dimension to Bihar’s political field, fueling anticipation of a tightly fought race where smaller parties and new players could significantly influence government formation.