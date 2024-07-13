Saturday, July 13, 2024
     
Bihar: 12 students injured after school balcony collapses in Madhepura district

Local residents and police rescued the injured students and took them to a nearby private hospital for treatment. After initial treatment, some injured students were referred to Jawahar Lal Nehru Medical College and Hospital in Bhagalpur for better care.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Patna Updated on: July 13, 2024 9:36 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV Bihar: 12 students injured after school balcony collapses in Madhepura district.

Bihar: At least 12 students were injured after a balcony of a two-storey private school building collapsed in Bihar's Madhepura district on Friday (July 13). The incident took place at the National DAV Public School in Udakishunganj block of the district. The conditions of three of the 12 injured students are stated to be critical.

Udakishunganj's Block Education Officer (BEO) Nirmala Kumari visited the site and hospital.

"The school is being operated in a building which previously a was sugar mill and was around 100 years old. Safety concerns over the building's age and condition were highlighted in the past. An investigation will be conducted, and actions will be taken against the school management," the BEO said.

More details are awaited in this regard. 

