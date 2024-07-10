Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB Bihar CM Nitish Kumar inaugurates third phase of Marine Drive in Patna.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar inaugurated the third phase of the JP Ganga Pathway, also known as the Marine Drive of Patna today (July 10). The 12.5 km stretch from Digha to Gaighat is already operational, and an additional 4.5 km stretch has been built, extending it to Patna Ghat.

The JP Ganga Pathway is a significant project aimed at alleviating traffic congestion on the single-lane Ashok Rajpath, where widening the road is not feasible due to the dense construction on both sides.

Nitish Kumar on 3rd phase inauguration

Bihar CM said, "It will be very helpful for people to travel to Patna after the construction is completed. It will save people's time and it will be convenient for someone coming from the Northern side."

3rd phase construction of Marine Drive

This four-lane road runs parallel to Ashok Rajpath along river Ganga, connecting Digha on the west to Malsalami on the east. With the completion of the third phase, commuters will have better access to Patna Sahib Gurudwara via Kangan Ghat. However, the construction of the approach road at Patna Ghat to connect with Ashok Rajpath remains incomplete. The approach road at Kangan Ghat is completed and will be operational.

Construction of 1st and 2nd phase

The first phase of the JP Ganga Pathway, from Digha to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH), became operational on June 24, 2022. The second phase, from PMCH to Gaighat, opened to commuters on August 14, 2023.

The total length of the pathway from Digha to Malsalami is 20.5 km, with ongoing work on the remaining 3.5 km of pillar installation and segment fitting.

