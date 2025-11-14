Bettiah Election Results 2025: Vote count to heat up amid BJP's Renu Devi, Congress' Washi Ahmad clash Bettiah Election Results 2025 LIVE: The Rashtriya Janata Dal, the Janata Dal United, the Bharatiya Janata Party, and the Congress are the main parties in Bettiah.

The Bettiah Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 8 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat, not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Bettiah Assembly constituency comes under the Paschim Champaran Lok Sabha constituency. As per data from the Election Commission, there were 1,60,010 voters in the Bettiah constituency during the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections. Out of this, 81,785 voters were male and 77,303 were female. No voter belonged to the third gender. 921 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Bettiah in 2020 was 538 (515 were men and 23 were women).

In 2020, Renu Devi of the Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Madan Mohan Tiwari of the Congress with a margin of 18,079 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, BJP candidate Dr Sanjay Jaiswal won from the Paschim Champaran Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 1,36,568 votes by defeating Madan Mohan Tiwari of the Congress. In 2015, Congress candidate Madan Mohan Tiwari registered a win in the Bettiah constituency. In 2010, BJP candidate Renu Devi registered his victory from the seat.

In 2015, the total number of voters in the Bettiah constituency was 1,47,836. Out of this, 76,086 voters were male and 70,869 were female. There were 881 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Bettiah in 2015 was 397 (277 were men and 120 were women).

The 2025 Bettiah Assembly Election is shaping up to be an intriguing battle, with Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Renu Devi once again entering the fray. She will face stiff competition from Congress candidate Washi Ahmad and Anil Kumar Singh of the Jan Suraaj Party (JSP), setting the stage for a closely fought triangular contest.

Bihar Assembly Elections: Voter Turnout in 2025 in Bettiah

The voter turnout in Bettiah constituency was 67.11 per cent.

Main Parties and Candidates in Bettiah

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in Bettiah.

Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Renu Devi, Congress's Washi Ahmad, Jan Suraaj Party's (JSP) Anil Kumar Singh are the main candidates in the Bettiah constituency of Bihar. The BJP is in alliance with the Janata Dal United (JDU), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM), while the Congress has a pact with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Left parties and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) in Bihar.

Bettiah Assembly Elections: What happened in Bettiah in 2020 and 2015?

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Renu Devi won the seat with a margin of 18,079 votes (11.44%). She polled 84,496 votes with a vote share of 52.83%. Renu defeated Congress candidate Madan Mohan Tiwari, who got 66,417 votes (41.53%). NOTA stood third with 2,017 votes (1.26%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, Congress candidate Madan Mohan Tiwari won the seat with a margin of 2,320 votes (1.59%). He polled 66,786 votes with a vote share of 45.26%. BJP candidate Renu Devi got 64,466 votes (43.69%) and was the runner-up. Independent candidate Sameer Hasan stood third with 2,851 votes (1.93%).

Bettiah Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2020- Renu Devi (BJP)

2015- Madan Mohan Tiwari (Congress)

2010- Renu Devi (BJP)

October, 2005- Renu Devi (BJP)

February, 2005- Renu Devi (BJP)

2000- Renu Devi (BJP)

1995- Birval Yadava (Janata Dal)

1990- Madan Prasad Jaiswal (BJP)

1985- Gauri Shanker Pandey (Congress)

1980- Gauri Shanker Pandey (Congress)

1977- Gauri Shanker Pandey (Congress)

1972- Kirshna Mohan Pandey (Congress)

