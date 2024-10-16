Bahubali Munna Shukla reaches court to surrender with convoy, sentenced in Brij Bihari murder case | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Bahubali Munna Shukla

1998 Brij Bihari Prasad murder case: Hours after the Supreme Court rejected the plea of former Bihar legislator Munna Shukla seeking time to surrender in the 1998 Brij Bihari Prasad murder case, he on Wednesday left from his Muzaffarpur residence with a convoy of hundreds of vehicles to surrender at the Patna Civil Court.

Earlier on October 3 the Supreme Court upheld the trial court order convicting and awarding life imprisonment to former MLA and RJD leader Vijay Kumar Shukla alias Munna Shukla and one other accused in connection with the 1998 murder of former minister Brij Bihari, while acquitted six others.

While travelling from Muzaffarpur to Patna, Munna Shukla received a warm welcome from supporters at several points along the route. A long convoy of vehicles followed behind the car of the Bahubali MLA. Overwhelmed by the show of support, Munna Shukla got emotional and was seen wiping tears from his eyes.

A large crowd of supporters had gathered at his residence since morning, and they accompanied him in a convoy to Patna. Along the way, Munna Shukla stopped to offer prayers at the Shiv temple in Khabra.

1998 Brij Bihari murder case

In the high-profile Brij Bihari murder case, the Supreme Court has sentenced Munna Shukla and Mantu Tiwari from East Champaran to life imprisonment, upholding the decision of the District Court. Additionally, the court has directed both individuals to surrender within 15 days.

On 13 June 1998, Brij Bihari Prasad and his bodyguard Lakshmeshwar Sah were murdered in the IGIMS campus in Patna. In this, six people including Suraj Bhan Singh, Munna Shukla, Mantu Tiwari and Rajan Tiwari were sentenced to life imprisonment by the Patna District Court. The Patna High Court had abolished the sentence of all but later an appeal was made in the Supreme Court in which Munna Shukla and Mantu Tiwari were sentenced again.

Around 26 years ago, Brij Bihari Prasad, the then Science and Technology Minister and a senior RJD leader, was brutally murdered by being shot multiple times at the IGIMS hospital in Patna. At the time, several individuals, including Bahubali leaders Munna Shukla and Surajbhan Singh, were accused of involvement in the assassination. The murder remains a significant case in Bihar's political and criminal history.

'I respect court's order'

With full pomp and show, RJD leader and strongman Munna Shukla reached Patna court to surrender. Shukla said that he respect the court's order but the people should see former MP Rama Devi's statement. "We respect the court's decision, but we have been made victims of political games," he said.

After the Supreme Court's decision in the former minister Brij Bihari murder case, Muzaffarpur's former MP Rama Devi said, "This decision has come under pressure from Amit Shah. Brij Bihari's wife and former MP Rama Devi said that the Supreme Court has done justice, and thanks for this. Maa Bhagwati will take care of those who have survived in this case."

On the delay in the decision in this case, she said, "Crime decreases when justice is delivered soon."

