Election Commission announces Assembly bypolls on four seats in Bihar | Check dates

Bihar Assembly bypolls 2024: The Election Commission of India on Tuesday announced dates for by-elections to four Assembly constituencies in Bihar. The four seats going for by-poll are Tarai, Ramgarh, Imamganj and Belaganj. As per the Election Commission, the polling at these three seats will be held on November 13, while counting of votes will take place on November 23.

Why bypolls were necessitated?

In Tarai, the by-election follows the resignation of the MLA Sudama Prasad, while in Ramgah, Imamganj and Belaganj, vacancies have arisen due to the resignations of MLAs Sudhakar Singh, Jitan Ram Manjhi and Surendra Prasad Yadav respectively. The Election Commission has emphasised the need for a free and fair electoral process in the upcoming by-polls.