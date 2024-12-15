Atul Subhash's father reacts to arrest of daughter-in-law Nikita, seeks custody of grandson

Follow us on Image Source : ANI The father of the deceased, Atul Kumar Singhania, is Pawan Kumar Modi.

In a significant development in the suicide case of Atul Subhash, Bengaluru police have arrested three individuals, including the deceased’s wife, Nikita Singhania, her mother, Nisha Singhania, and her brother, Anurag Singhania. The arrests have brought forward strong reactions from Atul Subhash’s father, Pawan Kumar Modi, who has expressed concerns about his grandson's safety and his quest for justice.

Pawan Kumar Modi has made an emotional appeal, saying, “We don’t know where she has kept our grandson. Has he been killed or is he alive? We don’t know anything about him. I want my grandson to be with us.” He also highlighted his frustration with the justice system, stating, “I thank the police for arresting the accused, but the judge in this case was corrupt. I still haven’t received justice as a new case has been filed against me in my grandson’s name.”

In his heartfelt plea, Pawan Kumar Modi appealed to several political leaders for assistance, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. “For a grandfather, his grandson means more than his son. The whole society is standing in my support,” he said.

The three accused have been remanded to judicial custody for 14 days. According to Bengaluru police, Nikita Singhania was arrested from Gurugram, Haryana, while her mother Nisha Singhania and her brother Anurag Singhania were arrested from Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. The police reported that the accused were arrested on Saturday morning and were brought to Bengaluru, where they were presented in court and sent to judicial custody.

Atul Subhash, a 34-year-old engineer, was found dead on December 9 at his home in Munnekollalu, Southeast Bengaluru, where he was allegedly found hanging. In a video and note, Atul accused his wife and in-laws of subjecting him to continuous harassment and falsely implicating him in cases, which he claimed led him to take the extreme step of suicide.