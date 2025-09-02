Alamnagar Assembly Election 2025: Constituency profile, past winners, vote margin and candidates In 2020, Narendra Narayan Yadav of the Janata Dal United (JDU) won the seat by defeating Nabin Kumar of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) with a margin of 28,680 votes.

The Alamnagar Assembly constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 70 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal United (JDU), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Alamnagar Assembly constituency comes under the Madhepura Lok Sabha constituency. In 2020, Narendra Narayan Yadav of the Janata Dal United (JDU) won the seat by defeating Nabin Kumar of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) with a margin of 28,680 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, JDU candidate Dinesh Chandra Yadav won from the Madhepura Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 73,275 votes by defeating Kumar Charandeep of the Rashtriya Janata Dal.

Alamnagar Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 344,616 voters in the Alamnagar constituency during the 2020 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,80,084 were male and 1,64,260 were female voters. Nine voters belonged to the third gender. 814 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Alamnagar in 2020 was 263 (256 men and 7 women).

Alamnagar Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is expected to announce the poll date for the Alamnagar constituency along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Alamnagar Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the result date along with the schedule for the Bihar Assembly Election soon.

Alamnagar Assembly Election 2025 Candidates

All political parties are waiting for the official schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election and haven't declared their candidates yet.

Alamnagar Assembly Constituency Past Winners

In the 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, Narendra Narayan Yadav of the Janata Dal United (JDU) won the seat with a margin of 28,680 votes. He polled 1,02,517 votes with a vote share of 48.17%. He defeated Nabin Kumar of the Rashtriya Janata Dal, who got 73,837 votes (34.69 %). Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) candidate Sunila Devi stood third with 9,287 votes (4.36%).

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, Narendra Narayan Yadav of the Janata Dal United candidate won the seat. He polled 87,962 votes with a vote share of 45.74%. Chandan Singh of the LJP got 44,086 votes (22.93%) and was the runner-up.

Here’s the list of Alamnagar assembly constituency winners in descending order:

2020 – Narendra Narayan Yadav (JDU)

2015 – Narendra Narayan Yadav (JDU)

2010 – Narendra Narayan Yadav (JDU)

Nov 2005 – Narendra Narayan Yadav (JDU)

Feb 2005 assembly re-election – Narendra Narayan Yadav (JDU)

2000 – Narendra Narayan Yadav (JDU)

1995 – Narendra Narayan Yadav (Janata Dal)

1990 – Birendra Kumar Singh (Janata Dal)

1985 – Birendra Kumar Singh (Lok Dal)

1980 – Birendra Kumar Singh (Janata Party)

1977 – Birendra Kumar Singh (Janata Party)

1972 – Vidyakar Kavi (Congress)

1969 – Vidyakar Kavi (Congress)

1967 – Vidyakar Kavi (Congress)

1962 – Yadunandan Jha (Congress)

1957 – Yadunandan Jha (Congress)

1951 – Tanuk Lal Yadav (Socialist Party)

Alamnagar Voter Turnout

In 2020, the total number of valid votes polled in the Alamnagar Assembly constituency was 2,12,829 or 61.76 per cent. In 2015, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 1,86,661 or 61.37 per cent.