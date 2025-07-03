Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Aam Aadmi Party will contest polls, announces Arvind Kejriwal Bihar is expected to have its Assembly elections later this year. However, the Election Commission has not announced the dates.

New Delhi:

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday (July 3) announced that the party will contest the upcoming Assembly elections in Bihar. Bihar is expected to have its Assembly elections later this year. However, the Election Commission has not announced the dates.

Speaking at a press conference in Delhi on Thursday, Kejriwal clarified that AAP will not form any alliance for the state elections. He emphasised that the INDIA bloc was limited to the Lok Sabha elections and will not extend to the Bihar Assembly polls.

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025

It is pertinent to mention that the Legislative Assembly election for all 243 constituencies in Bihar is scheduled to be held in October or November 2025. The previous assembly elections were held in October–November 2020. After the election, the National Democratic Alliance formed the state government, with Nitish Kumar becoming Chief Minister. Later, in August 2022, Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) snapped ties with the NDA and formed the government with RJD-led Mahagathbandhan. Again, in January 2024, Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) snapped ties with RJD-led Mahagathbandhan and again formed the government with the BJP-led NDA.

(Input Anamika Gaur)