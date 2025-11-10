27 defeated Lok Sabha candidates eye comeback in Bihar Assembly elections 2025 The RJD has fielded the highest number of such candidates, followed by JDU and BJP. Key names include Jay Prakash Narayan Yadav, Lalit Yadav, Lovely Anand, Ram Kripal Yadav, and Osama Shahab.

After losing the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, as many as 27 leaders from Bihar are now seeking political redemption in the upcoming Bihar Assembly polls. Prominent faces from major parties — RJD, JDU, BJP, Congress, CPI, CPI(ML), CPM, VIP, and AIMIM — are in the fray, hoping for a comeback.

From parliament dreams to assembly goals

Once aiming for Parliament, these leaders are now focusing on the state assembly. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has fielded the highest number of such candidates, followed by JDU and BJP.

Among the 27, 12 are from RJD, 4 from JDU, 2 each from BJP and Jan Suraj, while others represent Congress and Left parties.

RJD bets big on familiar faces

The RJD has reposed faith in several leaders who recently faced defeat in national polls. Key candidates include Jay Prakash Narayan Yadav (Jhajha), Lalit Yadav (Darbhanga Rural), Shahnawaz Alam (Jokihat), and Deepak Yadav (Narkatiaganj).

The party has also fielded Chandeshwar Chandravanshi (Katihar) and Osama Shahab, son of late Mohammad Shahabuddin, from Raghunathpur.

JDU rewards loyalty

The Janata Dal (United) has given assembly tickets to its loyal contenders. Among them are Lovely Anand, wife of former MP Anand Mohan, and Sandeep Saurabh, who contested Nalanda in the Lok Sabha polls and will now fight from Paliganj.

Komal Singh, daughter of MP Veena Devi, is contesting from Vaishali.

BJP and allies bring back old names

The BJP has also brought back its known faces. Former Union Minister Ram Kripal Yadav, who lost Danapur, is now contesting the assembly elections. Rama Nishad (Aurai) and Sunil Kumar Pintu (Sitamarhi) are among other re-nominated leaders.

Family members step into the political arena

Several defeated leaders have secured tickets for their relatives. RJD’s Munna Shukla’s daughter, Shivani Shukla, is contesting from Gai Ghat, while Komal Singh, daughter of Veena Devi, represents JDU.

Left parties also in the game

The CPI(ML) has fielded Awadhesh Rai (Bachhwara), CPI has nominated Dulal Chandra Goswami (Karakat), and CPM’s Ajay Kumar, brother of Sanjay Kumar, is also contesting.

Battle for political comeback

Bihar’s upcoming Assembly elections have turned into a stage for comebacks and second chances. From veteran politicians to new-generation candidates, these 27 leaders — and their kin — are testing both party loyalty and voter forgiveness in one of the state’s most competitive political seasons.