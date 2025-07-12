Tesla secures RTO approval to display, test drive, and sell EVs in Maharashtra Tesla has faced multiple delays for its launch in India. The company is set to open its first store in India on July 15. It has recently received Maharashtra RTO approval for vehicle test drive.

New Delhi:

Days before its much-anticipated debut in India, Tesla reportedly received approval from the Regional Transport Office (RTO) in Andheri to showcase its vehicles, conduct test drives, and begin sales. According to officials, the RTO officially issued a 'trade certificate' to Tesla India Motors and Energy Private Limited, the Indian subsidiary of the company founded by Elon Musk. The issuance of this certificate seemed to put an end to months of speculation regarding Tesla's entry into the Indian market. As per reports, the company has planed to inaugurate a showroom in the Bandra Kurla Complex business district of Mumbai on July 15.

Trade certificate granted

A senior official from the RTO informed PTI that the trade certificate was granted after Motor Vehicle Inspectors inspected the showroom, parking, and storage facilities mentioned in Tesla's application. Another official from the Andheri RTO shared that the dealership registration application had been received earlier this week.

The trade certificate, issued under section 35 of the Central Motor Vehicle Rules, allows unregistered vehicles to be legally operated on public roads under specific conditions. Valid for five years, it also permits the display and exhibition of vehicles, as well as delivery runs and workshop usage. Vivek Bhimanwar, the transport commissioner of Maharashtra, confirmed to PTI that the company had indeed applied for the trade certificate at the Andheri RTO.

What is Trade certificate

Trade certificates are a necessary requirement under the Central Motor Vehicles Rules for vehicle dealers or manufacturers looking to operate unregistered vehicles for trials or promotional activities. A retired RTO official mentioned that with the trade certificate in place, Tesla would now be able to bring in demonstration vehicles, conduct road tests, and begin the sales registration process in India.

Tesla showroom in India

Reports suggested that Tesla plans to introduce the popular 'Model Y' in the Indian market. According to the application for dealership registration, Tesla's showroom will be situated on the ground floor of the Maker Maxity commercial complex, adjacent to a mall in Bandra Kurla Complex. It is considered the largest business district in India's financial capital. The associated workshop or service center and warehouse will reportedly be located at Lodha Logistic Park, Kujupada in Sakinaka. It is approximately 6 kilometers from the showroom and conveniently close to the international airport.

