Tata Motors launches limited edition Tiago Wizz priced at Rs 5.4 lakh

Tata Motors on Friday said it has launched a limited edition of its entry-level model Tiago priced at Rs 5.4 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

New Delhi Published on: October 04, 2019 16:29 IST
The Tiago Wizz comes with a 1.2-litre multi-drive petrol engine.

"The Tiago is one of the most popular cars in its segment and has been on constant growth since its launch. This youthful limited edition will add to the premium and fun quotient of the brand," Tata Motors Passenger Vehicle Business Unit Head Marketing Vivek Srivatsa said in a statement.

The company has sold over 2.5 lakh Tiago units since its launch on April 2016.

 

 

