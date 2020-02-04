Image Source : YOUTUBE How Rolls met Royce and became 'Rolls-Royce'; special mention to the 'hyphen' friend

Rolls-Royce is by far the epitome of luxury automotive in this world. To own a Rolls-Royce, one doesn't just need money, but quite a lot more. But the story of the origination of Rolls-Roys is equally intriguing. It all started when a privileged boy met another boy who used to sell newspapers at the age of nine. 143 years down the line, here we are talking of their exploits and their brand that still rules the world.

Charles Stuart Rolls, born in 1877 in London, studied mechanical engineering at Cambridge. Henry Royce came from a humble background but has a major bent towards the mechanical automotive. By 1903, Royce built his first petrol engine, the Royce 10hp motor car. During the same time, Rolls set up his own company -- CS Rolls & Co.

Rolls learns about Royce from a friend. In their first meeting, Rolls is so impressed that he agrees to sell as many motor cars and Royce can build under a new banner, a new name -- Rolls Royce.

Rolls' partner, Claude Johnson, later took over the company and launched it to new heights. He is often called as the 'Hyphen in the Rolls-Royce'.