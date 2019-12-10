Photos: This all-black Rolls Royce Cullinan will blow your mind

All-black Rolls Royce Cullinan

Rolls Royce is to cars what Apple is to compact tech. Not merely the industry leader, but a brand that sets benchmarks. And Rolls Royce has been setting some astonishingly high standards lately. In 2018, Rolls Royce unveiled its first all-wheel drive (AWD) car in SUV Cullinan.

Named after Cullinan Diamond (the largest gem-quality rough diamond ever discovered), Cullinan has a price tag of $ 325,000 in the USA.

In a plethora of cars competing with each other in a price-competitive market, this all-black Rolls Royce Cullinan stands head and shoulders above every other car of its class.

All-black Rolls Royce Cullinan

The Cullinan sits above the Ghost and below the Phantom in Rolls-Royce's line-up, with a starting price in the United States of approximately $325,000 (£255,000).

The Cullinan was revealed in May 2018 at the Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este

All-black Rolls Royce Cullinan

The Cullinan uses an aluminium spaceframe chassis; this is a version of Rolls-Royce's modular "Architecture of Luxury" platform. This platform made its debut in the New Phantom VIII.

The Cullinan uses a double-wishbone front axle and a 5-link rear axle. It is fitted with self-levelling air suspension and electronically controlled dampers front and rear. It is also equipped with electrically actuated active anti-roll bars.

All-black Rolls Royce Cullinan

Like the Phantom VIII, the Cullinan employs a four-wheel steering system to improve both manoeuvrability at low speeds and stability at higher speeds.

The Cullinan is also fitted with a stereo camera integrated into the front windscreen that scans the road ahead and adjusts the suspension proactively so as to improve ride quality. This system, dubbed "The Flagbearer" by Rolls-Royce, operates at speeds of up to 100 km/h (62 mph).

All-black Rolls Royce Cullinan

Michael Snell, Marketing Manager of the Americas for Rolls-Royce Motor Cars NA stated, "Even with the updated improvements to Cullinan's suspension and drive systems, the ride experience has not been compromised as the vehicle still retains our signature "Magic Carpet Ride" experience whilst you drive over any terrain."

All-black Rolls Royce Cullinan

The Cullinan is exclusively available with a twin-turbocharged 6.75-litre V12 engine. ZF's 8HP 8-speed automatic transmission is the Cullinan's sole gearbox option. The Cullinan uses a permanent all-wheel drive system.

All-black Rolls Royce Cullinan

All-black Rolls Royce Cullinan

All-black Rolls Royce Cullinan

All-black Rolls Royce Cullinan

All-black Rolls Royce Cullinan