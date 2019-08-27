Image Source : VOLKSWAGEN Volkswagen new logo is inspired by post-World War 2 era | First look

German auto major Volkswagen will be unveiling its new logo in the Frankfurt motor show 2019 next month. The new Volkswagen logo has already been put on the prototype vehicles.

Volkswagen's present logo has been in use since 2000.

The company will be moving on from the 3D logo towards a more 2-dimension, flat open logo. As per reports, the company believes that the current logo is way too heavy and bulky.

The old logo on the left and the new logo on the right

The new logo has been designed keeping the digital world in mind. For some it might be a walk down the memory lane as Volkswagen goes back to its logo from post-World War 2 times.

Here are the Volkswagen logo evolution through the years: