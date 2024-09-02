Maruti Suzuki Alto K10, S-Presso select variants get price cuts in India

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) has reduced the prices of select variants of their Alto K10 and S-Presso vehicles, the company announced on September 2, 2024. The price of the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso LXI petrol variant has been lowered by Rs 2,000, and the price of the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 VXI petrol variant has been reduced by Rs 6,500. This price reduction comes as Maruti Suzuki reported a 3.9 percent decline in total vehicle sales for August 2024, with 181,782 units sold, down from 189,082 units in the same month last year.

Maruti Suzuki sale in August

The company sold 145,570 units domestically and exported 26,003 units in August. Sales in the mini and compact car segments fell to 68,699 units from 84,660 units in August 2023.

Maruti Suzuki compact car sale in August

Dispatches of compact cars such as Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, and Swift also saw a decline of 20 percent to 58,051 units compared to 72,451 units in the year-ago month.

Maruti Suzuki utility vehicle sale in August

However, utility vehicle dispatches, which include models like Grand Vitara, Brezza, Ertiga, Invicto, Fronx, and XL6, rose to 62,684 units last month compared to 58,746 units earlier.

Maruti Suzuki car export in August

Maruti Suzuki witnessed a 5.64 percent growth in exports, with 26,003 units exported in August 2024 compared to 24,614 units in the same period the previous year.

The company aims to maintain its production and inventory levels steady as it prepares for the upcoming festive season, despite high unsold inventory in showrooms.

Meanwhile, car and SUV manufacturers will offer discounts of 1.5 percent of the ex-showroom price or Rs 20,000, whichever is lower. Truck manufacturers will provide discounts of up to 3 percent under the Vehicle Scrapping Policy. These discounts are in addition to the scrap value offered by Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facilities and existing incentives such as Motor Vehicle Tax concession and waiver of registration fees, according to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

