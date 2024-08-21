Centre to inaugurate state-of-the-art EV testing facility in Bengaluru: All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Centre to inaugurate state-of-the-art EV testing facility in Bengaluru

In a significant push to bolster electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure in South India, the Union government announced plans to launch a state-of-the-art testing facility in Bengaluru, Karnataka. This strategic initiative is aimed at expanding EV battery and charger testing capabilities, crucial for the region's growing EV ecosystem.

Union Minister of New and Renewable Energy, Pralhad Venkatesh Joshi, will lay the foundation stone for the EV testing facility at the National Test House (NTH) located within the RRSL Jakkuru campus in Bengaluru on Thursday. The NTH, operating under the Department of Consumer Affairs, is a leading scientific organization dedicated to testing and quality assurance across diverse sectors.

This cutting-edge facility is expected to play a pivotal role in supporting the rapidly expanding EV industry by providing comprehensive testing services that ensure the safety and efficiency of EV batteries and chargers. By enhancing quality control and fostering innovation in automotive technology, the facility will contribute to India’s broader goals of environmental sustainability and reducing reliance on fossil fuels.

Moreover, the establishment of this new facility underscores the government’s commitment to driving the transition to electric mobility in India, particularly in emerging sectors like EV battery and charger testing, which are critical for the sustainable growth of the industry.

The state-of-the-art laboratory will be equipped to perform various tests, “including electrical safety, EMC/EMF, FCC/ISED compliance, functional safety, durability (life cycle), climate resistance (IP tests, UV radiation, corrosion), and mechanical and material testing (flammability, glow wire)”, the ministry said.

This facility will be a significant boon to southern India's EV manufacturers, aiding in the industry's development.

It also marks a pivotal step in strengthening India’s infrastructure for EVs, aligning with the nation’s commitment to sustainable and green energy solutions.

The lab will also serve as a comprehensive centre for testing battery efficiency, safety standards, and performance metrics, ensuring vehicles meet stringent quality requirements before reaching consumers.

Meanwhile, the number of public battery electric vehicle (BEV) charging stations in India has significantly expanded from 1,800 in February 2022 to 16,347 in March this year, marking nearly a nine-fold increase, as per a recent report by global advisory firm Forvis Mazars

It showed that the EV infrastructure market in the country is witnessing unprecedented growth.

EV sales in India tripled in the last fiscal year, particularly in the two-wheeler (2W) and three-wheeler (3W) segments. And by 2030, India is projected to have around 50 million EVs on its roads, with a market size expected to reach USD 48.6 billion.

