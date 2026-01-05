Mahindra XUV 7XO unleashed: Turbocharged XUV700 facelift from Rs 13.66 lakh challenges Safari, Alcazar in SUV The cabin greets with a refreshed vibe—new upholstery shades and upscale touches. Its crown jewel: a triple-screen dash blending digital driver cluster, central infotainment, and passenger display. Mahindra adds a sleek two-spoke wheel plus touch HVAC, ditching knobs for clean minimalism.

New Delhi:

Mahindra has fired the starting gun on its refreshed mid-size SUV offensive with the XUV 7XO, priced aggressively from Rs 13.66 lakh (ex-showroom). Far from a full redesign, this is a comprehensive facelift of the blockbuster XUV700, infused with futuristic flair and tech upgrades. Slotting into Mahindra's revamped naming, echoing the XUV 3XO, it guns directly for heavyweights like the Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus, and Hyundai Alcazar, promising more style, smarts, and safety without breaking the bank.

Exterior: EV-inspired edge and angular aggression

Drawing cues from Mahindra's electric visions like the XEV 9E and XEV 9S, the XUV 7XO sports a sharper, more assertive look. Up front, angular LED headlamps pair with boomerang DRLs and a sculpted grille for a predatory stance. The side profile clings to XUV700's muscular silhouette but gains fresh alloy wheels for distinction. At the rear, a sleek full-width LED taillight bar with geometric patterns and a redesigned bumper scream modernity, blending heritage proportions with tomorrow's vibe.

Interior: Triple-screen tech haven and luxury leap

Inside, the cabin elevates to premium territory with new upholstery hues and a upscale ambiance. The star is the triple-screen cockpit: a driver's digital cluster, cavernous central infotainment touchscreen, and a dedicated passenger display. A sleek two-spoke steering wheel and touch-based HVAC panel ditch old-school knobs for minimalism. Lavish touches abound- a panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, "Boss Mode" electric passenger adjustments, wireless charging, dual-zone AC, and a thumping 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio suite with Dolby Atmos.

Powertrains: Proven punch with smoother ride

No engine overhauls here- Mahindra sticks to winners: a punchy 2.0L turbo-petrol (200bhp) and versatile 2.2L diesel (up to 185bhp). Pair them with 6-speed manual or torque-converter auto; diesel fans get AWD options. Retuned suspension promises plusher highway cruising and urban agility, refining the XUV700's already acclaimed dynamics.

Safety and ADAS: Five-star aspirant with cutting-edge aids

Safety stays paramount, building on the XUV700's five-star Global NCAP glory toward Bharat NCAP equivalence. Highlights include a 540° camera, electronic parking brake with auto-hold, ISOFIX anchors, and Level 2 ADAS suite- adaptive cruise, lane-keep assist, and auto emergency braking—to shepherd families safely.

Verdict: A game-changer in disguise?

Priced to disrupt from launch, the XUV 7XO blends evolutionary tweaks with revolutionary tech, positioning Mahindra to claw more share from rivals. Bookings are live- will it redefine family haulers? Test drives will tell.