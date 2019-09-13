Mahindra launches car subscription service; All you need to know

Mahindra, in partnership with Revv has launched a new subscription-based service in the Indian market. The subscription will be limited to select SUVs in Mahindra's fleet of cars.

The Subscription starts from a base price of Rs 19,720 per month. This base price includes the maintenance charges and insurance and will vary from model to model.

The cars currently included in the subscription service are:

Mahindra KUV100

Mahindra TUV300

Mahinda XUV300

Mahinda Scorpio

Mahinda Marazzo

Mahindra XUV500

Alturas G4

STEPS TO AVAIL SUBSCRIPTION

Once selected the model, the customer then provides his details to the company. The company will assess whether the customer is eligible for that particular subscription plan.

If eligible, refundable deposit will have to be deposited by the customer depending on the chosen plan of subscription.

On completion of this process, Mahindra will deliver the car to the customer within a month.

For a new car, the subscription period will range from one to four years.

The Customer has to pay the first month's subscription in advance after which monthly subscriptions will continue.

During the subscription, after a minimum time period is met, the customer can change the car with another model if they so wish. After the subscription expires, the customer can either return the car to Mahindra or purchase the car at a pre-determined price.

This new subscription service launched by Mahindra will be available in 8 Indian cities to start with. These 8 cities are Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad

