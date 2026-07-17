Tom Cruise can't get enough of Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey; plans to watch it again

New Delhi:

Tom Cruise has shared his review of The Odyssey on the internet can't keep calm. The actor, who is making headlines for his upcoming film The Digger, has lauded the film's team and revealed that he will watch it again. Christopher Nolan's much-awaited film has been released worldwide on July 17, with a stellar cast.

Tom Cruise reviews The Odyssey

Tom Cruise posed with an IMAX movie ticket of The Odyssey, and wrote, "Wow! To Chris, Emma, and ALL of your brilliant cast and crew. Thank you for an amazing night in a movie theater. I can’t wait to see it again!"

Fans took to the comment box and manifested a Tom Cruise and Christopher Nolan film together. However, the funniest comment came from director Farah Khan, who is a huge Tom Cruise fan. She wrote, "I want to be the theater seat u sit in". Others praised Cruise for supporting Nolan's film. "I love how you support cinema and the arts. It’s wonderful", "Omg yes! now tom needs to be in a nolan film!", "You're amazing, dear Tom Cruise", and others.

Tom Cruise will be next seen in Digger

The actor looked unrecognisable in the first promo of Digger. Speaking about the process of building Digger Rockwell and the role that makeup, costume, and physicality played in bringing life to the character, Cruise said, “My process is: I'm absorbing, I'm absorbing, I'm absorbing. With the body, we're communicating a story... I want people to be immersed in a story.”

Detailing the several elements that helped shape Digger Rockwell, Cruise shared, “The colour of the cowboy boots. What are my shorts like? The sets, the colour of the sets. They're beautiful on every single level... You look at the taste of this man. It's very special.” The actor also revealed that Digger's false teeth became a key part of unlocking the character's voice and personality, saying, “I put the teeth on, and it's like, 'Let's f***in' go.'”

As for The Odyssey, the film features an ensemble cast of Tom Holland, alongside Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Charlize Theron, Jon Bernthal and Mia Goth.

Also read: The Odyssey may open at Rs 20 crore in India; why Avengers-like numbers may be tough | Exclusive