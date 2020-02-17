Mahindra announces free M-plus service camp for personal vehicles

Domestic automotive major Mahindra & Mahindra on Monday announced a free pan-India mega service camp, M-Plus, for its range of personal vehicles, including the Bolero, Scorpio, XUV500, Marazzo, Alturas G4, XUV300, TUV300, KUV100, Thar, Xylo, Quanto, Verito, Logan and Rexton, among others.

This initiative is being organised between February 17 and February 25 at more than 600 Mahindra authorised workshops across the country, it said.

As part of the campaign, the customers can avail of an exhaustive 75-point check on each vehicle, completely free of cost through trained technicians besides discounts on spare parts, labour, Maxicare and accessories, it added.

