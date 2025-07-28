Kinetic re-enters two-wheeler market with electric DX scooter The electric Kinetic DX's design is inspired by the original scooter. It boasts a top speed of 90kmph and an estimated range of 116 km on a single charge.

New Delhi:

Kinetic Engineering on Monday announced its re-entry into the two-wheeler market, with plans to invest approximately Rs 177 crore over the next 18 months to expand its sales network and boost production. The Pune-based firm, known for producing and selling the iconic Kinetic DX scooter from 1984 to 1998, aims to become a leader in the electric two-wheeler segment within the next three years. On Monday, the company launched the electric version of the Kinetic DX scooter, boasting an estimated range of 116 km on a single charge. The top speed is pegged at 90kmph and the scooter comes with three ride modes: Range, Power, and Turbo. There’s also a reverse mode for parking assist.

The newly launched DX looks inspired from the original Kinetic Honda DX. It now incorporates mordern styling elements which includes LED headlight, LED DRLs, 8.8-inch instrument cluster, built-in speaker with Bluetooth connectivity, keyless system, hill hold assist and more. It also offers various connectivity features such as geo-fencing, vehicle tracking, find my Kinetic, and more.

Kinetic DX India price

The Kinetic DX is priced at Rs 1,11,499, and the Kinetic DX+ is priced at Rs 1,17,499 (ex-showroom, Pune). The electric scooter, equipped with various connected features, can reach speeds of up to 90 km/hr. The scooter comes with a three-year/30,000km standard warranty, which can be extended to nine years/1,00,000km.

In an interaction with PTI, Ajinkya Firodia, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Kinetic Engineering, stated that the company intends to scale up production and its sales network in a phased manner. "We aim to reach 1.5 lakh unit sales in the next 3-4 years, and to achieve that number, we would require around 300 dealerships," Firodia said. The company plans to produce approximately 40,000 units by August 2026 and then gradually increase production.

When asked about the sales network, he explained that Kinetic Engineering has currently appointed 20 dealers and plans to expand this number to 160 in the first year. This will be further scaled up to 300 dealerships over the next three years, with the western region being the initial focus area, followed by the northern, eastern, and southern parts of the country. Firodia emphasised that having a reliable brand with good service is crucial for long-term success in the Indian market.

The company also plans to export the electric scooter to various global markets later.

