Jaguar unveils Type 00 concept car as a glimpse into the brand's electric future

Jaguar, the well-known British car manufacturer owned by Tata Motors, revealed an exciting new electric concept car called the Type 00 (pronounced Type Zero Zero) last night. This marks a significant shift for the company as it explores a new style of car design. The Type 00 has a unique and eye-catching look, featuring a boxy shape, sleek headlights, and large wheels, setting it apart from Jaguar’s usual sporty cars and SUVs. According to CNBC, Jaguar plans to create several new electric vehicles in the coming years, including a four-door GT car that is expected to debut next year and will share similarities with this concept car.

What makes the design special?

During its global launch on December 3, the Type 00 showcased a boat-tail design inspired by classic cars from the 1930s. This car blends modernity and simplicity with a futuristic touch. It has a long hood, a spacious wheelbase, and a smooth, sloping roof, giving it a sense of motion even when it's standing still.

Cool features

The concept car is equipped with some innovative features, like a pop-out camera and a hidden place to charge the vehicle, designed to replace traditional side mirrors. However, it’s still unclear if these features will make it to the final version of the car. Jaguar aims for an impressive driving range of up to 430 miles (about 692 kilometers) on a full charge for the production model.

Aiming for long distances

Automakers often introduce concept cars to see how people respond to new designs or to showcase what the future may hold for their brand. These concept vehicles are not meant for sale. Jaguar’s upcoming electric vehicle is designed to travel up to 692 kms on a single charge, and it can regain up to 321kms of range in just 15 minutes with rapid charging. The company has also recently unveiled a new logo, hinting at this exciting new direction.

