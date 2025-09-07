Hyundai cuts prices by up to Rs 2.4 lakh; Tata Motors and Toyota follow suit Hyundai Motors has decided to reduce the prices of its vehicles by up to Rs 2.4 lakh starting September 22, following the recent reduction in GST on cars.

New Delhi:

Hyundai Motor India announced on Sunday that it has reduced prices across its entire model range by up to Rs 2.4 lakh, passing on the benefit of the recent GST rate cut to customers. The price reductions, which range from Rs 60,640 on the Verna to Rs 2.4 lakh on the premium Tucson SUV, will take effect on September 22.

"This reform is not only a boost to the automotive industry but also a strong step towards empowering millions of customers by making personal mobility more affordable and accessible," said Unsoo Kim, Managing Director of Hyundai Motor India.

Tata Motors to reduce price of commercial vehicle

In a separate statement, Tata Motors also confirmed it will pass on the full GST reduction to customers on its entire commercial vehicle range, also effective September 22, 2025. The company stated that the prices of its commercial vehicles will decrease by Rs 30,000 to Rs 4.65 lakh. Tata Motors had previously announced a price cut for its passenger vehicle lineup.

Toyota price cut:

On Saturday, Toyota Kirloskar Motor announced that it is reducing prices on its vehicles by up to Rs 3.49 lakh to pass on the benefits of the GST rate cut to customers. The new prices will be effective starting September 22, 2025.

"As a transparent and customer-centric company, we are pleased to pass on these benefits to our customers," said Varinder Wadhwa, Vice President of Sales, Service, Used Car Business and Profit Enhancement at Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM).

The price reductions are expected to be as follows:

Glanza: Up to Rs 85,300

Taisor: Up to Rs 1.11 lakh

Rumion: Up to Rs 48,700

Hyryder: Up to Rs 65,400

Crysta: Up to Rs 1.8 lakh

Hycross: Up to Rs 1.15 lakh

Fortuner: Up to Rs 3.49 lakh

Legender: Up to Rs 3.34 lakh

Hilux: Up to Rs 2.52 lakh

Camry: Up to Rs 1.01 lakh

Vellfire: Up to Rs 2.78 lakh

