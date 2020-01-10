Image Source : HONDA Honda offers benefits upto Rs 5 lakhs on cars including Civic, CR-V | Check Details

Japanese carmaker Honda is offering major buyers benefits of up to Rs 5 lakhs on cars in India. From Amaze to CRV benefits offers are available across Honda's fleet of cars in India. Honda is one of the most popular car manufactures in India. After a turbulent 2019, Honda is looking to get its sales back on track in 2020. To that effect, Honda has rolled out a series of benefits on its best-selling cars.

Here is everything you need to know about Honda cars buyer's benefits and discounts.

Honda Amaze - Benefits up to Rs 42,000

Honda Amaze Offers on 2019 Year Model Petrol / Diesel (All Grades except Amaze Ace Edition)

Benefits if you exchange your old/current car

Extended Warranty (4th & 5th Year) worth Rs 12 000/-

Additional discount on car exchange worth Rs 30 000/-

Benefits if you don't exchange your old/current car

Extended Warranty (4th & 5th Year) worth Rs 12 000/-

Honda Care Maintenance Program (3 Years) @INR 1/- worth Rs 16 000/-

Honda Amaze Offers on 2020 Year Model Petrol / Diesel (All Grades except Amaze Ace Edition)

Benefits if you exchange your old/current car

Extended Warranty (4th & 5th Year) worth Rs 12 000/-

Additional discount on car exchange worth Rs 20 000/-

Benefits if you don't exchange your old/current car

Extended Warranty (4th & 5th Year) worth Rs 12 000/-

Honda Care Maintenance Program (3 Years) @50% cost worth Rs 8 000/-

Honda Amaze Offers on 2019 Year Model Petrol / Diesel (Amaze Ace Edition VX MT/CVT)

Benefits if you exchange your old/current car

Additional discount on car exchange worth Rs 30 000/-

Benefits if you don't exchange your old/current car

Honda Care Maintenance Program (3 Years) worth Rs 16 000/-

Honda Jazz - Benefits up to Rs 50,000

Honda Jazz Offers on 2019 Year Model Petrol/Diesel (All Grades)

Cash Discount Upto Rs 25 000/-

Additional discount on car exchange worth Rs 25 000/-

Honda Jazz Offers on 2020 Year Model Petrol/Diesel (All Grades)

Cash Discount Upto Rs 20 000/-

Additional discount on car exchange worth Rs 20 000/-

Honda WR-V - Up to Rs 45,000

Honda WR-V Offers on 2019 Year Model Petrol/Diesel (All Grades)

Cash Discount Upto Rs 25 000/-

Additional discount on car exchange worth Rs 20 000/-

Honda WR-V Offers on 2020 Year Model Petrol/Diesel (All Grades)

Cash Discount Upto Rs 20 000/-

Additional discount on car exchange worth Rs 15 000/-

Honda City - Up to Rs 62,000

Honda City Offers on 2019 Year Model Petrol/Diesel (All Grades - BSIV)

Cash Discount Upto Rs 32 000/-

Additional discount on car exchange worth Rs 30 000/-

Honda City Offers on 2019 Year Model Petrol (SV MT/V MT/V CVT - BSVI)

Cash Discount Upto Rs 32 000/-

Additional discount on car exchange worth Rs 30 000/-

Honda City Offers on 2019 Year Model Petrol (VX MT/VX CVT/ZX MT/ZX CVT - BSVI)

Cash Discount Upto Rs 32 000/-

Additional discount on car exchange worth Rs 30 000/-

Honda City Offers on 2020 Year Model Petrol (SV MT/V MT/V CVT - BSVI)

Cash Discount Upto Rs 25 000/-

Additional discount on car exchange worth Rs 20 000/-

Honda City Offers on 2020 Year Model Petrol (VX MT/VX CVT/ZX MT/ZX CVT - BSVI)

Cash Discount Upto Rs 27 000/-

Additional discount on car exchange worth Rs 25 000/-

Honda BR-V - Up to Rs 1,10,000

Honda BR-V Offers on 2019 Year Model Petrol/Diesel (All Grades except S MT Petrol/VX MT Petrol)

Benefits if you exchange your old/current car

Cash Discount Upto Rs 33 500/-

Additional discount on car exchange worth Rs 50 000/-*

Accessories worth Rs 26 500/-

Benefits if you don't exchange your old/current car

Cash Discount Upto Rs 33 500/-

Accessories worth Rs 36 500/-

Honda BR-V Offers on 2019 Year Model Petrol/Diesel (S MT Petrol/VX MT Petrol)

Additional discount on car exchange worth Rs 50 000/-

Honda BR-V Offers on 2020 Year Model Petrol/Diesel (All Grades except S MT Petrol/VX MT Petrol)

Benefits if you exchange your old/current car

Cash Discount Upto Rs 28 500/-

Additional discount on car exchange worth Rs 45 000/-

Accessories worth Rs 26 500/-

Benefits if you don't exchange your old/current car

Cash Discount Upto Rs 28 500/-

Accessories worth Rs 31 500/-

Honda BR-V Offers on 2020 Year Model Petrol/Diesel (S MT Petrol/VX MT Petrol)

Additional discount on car exchange worth Rs 40 000/-

Honda Civic - Up to Rs 2,50,000

Honda All New Civic Offers on 2019 Year Model Diesel (All Grades)

Cash Discount Upto Rs 2 50 000/-

Honda All New Civic Offers on 2019 Year Model Petrol (V CVT)

Cash Discount Upto Rs 1 25 000/-

Honda All New Civic Offers on 2019 Year Model Petrol (VX CVT)

Cash Discount Upto Rs 1 00 000/-​

Additional Discount on Car Exchange worth Rs 25 000/-*

Honda All New Civic Offers on 2019 Year Model Petrol (ZX CVT)

Cash Discount Upto Rs 50 000/-

Additional Discount on Car Exchange worth ₹ 25 000/-*

Honda All New Civic Offers on 2020 Year Model Diesel (All Grades)

Cash Discount Upto Rs 2 00 000/-

Honda CR-V - Up to Rs 5,00,000

Honda All New CR-V Offers on 2018 & 2019 Year Model Diesel (1.6 4WD 9AT)

Cash Discount worth Rs 5 00 000/-

Guaranteed Value Buyback

Honda All New CR-V Offers on 2018 & 2019 Year Model Diesel (1.6 2WD 9AT)