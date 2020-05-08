BMW flagship GT 8 series launched in India | Check Details

Image Source : BMW BMW 8 Series

German marque BMW has launched its all-new flagship Grand Tourer 8 Series in India. The 8 Series comes in several models ranging from Rs 1.3 crore to Rs 2.15 crore. The 8 Series was long overdue in the Indian market since its unveiling in 2018. BMW will also bring to India the MSport model of the 8 Series -- M8

Here is everything you need to know about the BMW 8 Series

BMW 8 Series Variants

It comes in two variants, BMW 840i Gran Coupe priced at Rs 1.3 crore and BMW 840i Gran Coupe 'M Sport' Edition tagged at Rs 1.55 crore

On the other hand, the BMW M8 Coupe, priced at Rs 2.15 crore, has a 4-litre, 8-cylinder "TwinPower" turbo petrol engine with bold, racecar design with superlative aerodynamics. Both models are now available to order at all BMW dealerships.

Rivals: The 8 Series Gran Coupe will take on the Mercedes-Benz CLS, while the M8 will take on the Mercedes-AMG S 63 Coupe.

So What's new with the 8 Series ?

New BMW 8 Series range expands with the arrival of a four-door sports car for the luxury segment. New BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe has a distinctive character, smile-inducing driving dynamics, emotion-rich design, a luxurious aura and greater spaciousness in the rear. Sports performance of the new BMW 8 Series combines with enhanced everyday usability and a talent for covering long distances.

Only model in segment derived directly from a two-door sports car. Developed alongside the BMW 8 Series Coupe and the BMW M8 GTE endurance racing car. Body structure, powertrain and chassis geared squarely to maximising performance capabilities. Low centre of gravity, even weight distribution, lightweight construction with aluminium, magnesium and carbon fibre-reinforced plastic (CFRP), aerodynamically optimised body.

BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant on hand as digital co-driver and vehicle expert. Controlled using natural voice commands. Experience Modes for the interior are tailored to different requirements. Integration of Microsoft Office 365 and Skype for Business. BMW Digital Key makes it possible to access the vehicle and start the engine using a smartphone. Remote Software Upgrade facility for updating vehicle functions over the air.

Luxurious and progressive standard specification including BMW Display Key, telephony with wireless charging, BMW Head-Up Display and BMW Live Cockpit Professional with navigation system, fully digital instrument cluster and 10.25-inch Control Display. BMW Operating System 7.0 enables extremely quick access to settings and functions. Customisable displays with modern, consistently designed graphics. Multimodal operation using touchscreen display, iDrive Controller, steering wheel buttons, voice control or gesture control.

Extensive range of driver assistance systems: High Beam Assistant, Driving Assistant comprising Collision and Pedestrian Warning with City Braking function, Lane Change Warning and Lane Departure Warning, Speed Limit Info, rear crossing traffic warning and rear collision warning, plus Parking Assistant including reversing assistant all fitted as standard. Active Cruise Control with Stop & Go function, Driving Assistant Professional including steering and lane control assistant, lane keeping assistant with active side collision protection, Evasion Assistant, distance information, crossing traffic warning, road priority warning and wrong-way driving warning, and Parking Assistant Plus with Surround View, Top View, Panorama View and Remote 3D View available as options.

High-quality options for added sporting flair, passenger comfort and modern luxury: multifunction seats and M Sport seats, BMW Individual Merino leather trim with extended appointments and BMW Individual Merino full leather trim, active seat ventilation, soft-close doors, Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System, Heat Comfort package, glass applications for selected controls.

