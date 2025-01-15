Auto Expo 2025: How to get free tickets, dates and expected launches

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Auto Expo 2025

India is set to host one of the most significant events in the automotive world, the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. Formerly known as the Auto Expo, this grand event will take place from January 17 to January 22. Spanning across three venues, each dedicated to specific themes, the expo promises to unveil a wide array of concept and production-ready vehicles. Enthusiasts can look forward to exciting cars, including the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, Hyundai Creta Electric, Tata Sierra EV, Bajaj’s second CNG motorcycle, Vinfast’s EV lineup, the electrified Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon, and MG’s captivating Cyberster roadster.

Different Venues of the Bharat Mobility Global Expo

The Bharat Mobility Global Expo will unfold across three distinct locations, each focusing on unique automotive themes:

Bharat Mandapam at Pragati Maidan: This primary venue will showcase a diverse range of exhibits, including vehicles, tires, batteries, cutting-edge mobility technologies, innovations in metal, and bicycles.

Yashobhoomi Convention Centre in Dwarka: This venue will be exclusively devoted to auto parts and components.

India Expo Centre and Mart in Greater Noid: Here, the spotlight will be on showcasing construction equipment made in India.

Dates for the Bharat Mobility Global Expo

While the expo kicks off on January 17, there are specific date windows for public access:

Public Access: Open to everyone from January 19 to 22, 2025.

Media Access: Members of the press can enter on January 17, 2025.

Dealers and Special Invites: These guests will have access on January 18, 2025.

How to get free tickets for the Bharat Mobility Global Expo

You can attend the event for free by signing up on the official website, www.bharat-mobility.com. After completing the registration, you will receive an email containing a QR code, which will serve as your ticket for entry.

