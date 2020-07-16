Thursday, July 16, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Auto News
  4. Audi RS7 launched in India priced at Rs 1.94 crore

Audi RS7 launched in India priced at Rs 1.94 crore

German marque Audi on Thursday rolled out its new RS 7 Sportback performance car at a starting price of Rs 1. 94 crore. The deliveries of the five-seater second-generation RS 7 Sportback will commence next month, Audi India said in a release. The carmaker had commenced the booking for the latest offering from June 23.

India TV Auto Desk India TV Auto Desk
New Delhi Published on: July 16, 2020 14:36 IST
Audi RS7 launched in India priced at Rs 1.94 crore
Image Source : AUDI

Audi RS7 launched in India priced at Rs 1.94 crore

German marque Audi on Thursday rolled out its new RS 7 Sportback performance car at a starting price of Rs 1. 94 crore. The deliveries of the five-seater second-generation RS 7 Sportback will commence next month, Audi India said in a release. The carmaker had commenced the booking for the latest offering from June 23.

“We are thrilled to launch the new Audi RS 7 Sportback in India – a car that is striking, powerful and is a technological masterpiece. The V8 twin-turbo 4-litre TFSI petrol heart (engine) propels the car to 100 kmph in a super quick 3. 6 seconds," said Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India.

As a brand, Audi is focused on bringing exciting products for its customers, Dhillon said, adding that the new Audi RS 7 Sportback is not the only RS model scheduled for 2020.

The new RS 7 Sportback is expected to give competition to the likes of Mercedes-AMG E 63 S and the BMW M5, among others. Customers can also book RS 7 Sportback online or head to their nearest Audi India dealership, said the release.

Offered with five seats for the first time, the customers can also personalise the latest car from a wide menu of trim and equipment options. All customisation and personalisation needs can be catered to by any Audi India dealership, the carmaker said.

Through an augmented reality experience – a first of its kind - and the 360-degree product visualiser which offers the inside and outside view, customers can explore all the latest features and customisation options of the new car, it said.

The first generation RS 7 Sportback was rolled out in India in 2015.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X