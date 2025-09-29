Asia Cup star Abhishek Sharma awarded HAVAL H9 SUV: Check price, features, and photos This large SUV, which measures 4,950 mm in length, is designed to deliver a superb off-road driving experience.

Abhishek Sharma, who captivated fans with his explosive performance in the Asia Cup 2025, was rightfully awarded the Player of the Tournament. For this remarkable achievement, he was rewarded with a premium and powerful Haval H9 SUV. The Haval H9 is known for its rugged good looks and its combination of advanced features and technology, positioning it as a luxury off-roading SUV. Let's explore the specifications and features of the Haval H9.

Haval H9: Specifications and features

(Image Source : HAVAL)Haval H9 specifications and features

Engine and performance

The Haval H9 is a large-segment SUV powered by a 2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder gasoline engine, which generates 380 Nm of torque.1 This power is managed by an 8-speed automatic ZF transmission.

The H9 is engineered to be the perfect blend of off-road capability and luxury comfort, ensuring brilliant performance whether navigating difficult terrain or cruising on urban roads.

Dimensions

This substantial SUV measures 4950 mm in length and 1976 mm in width.

Safety technology

The Haval H9 boasts excellent safety features designed to make driving easier and more secure:

Six airbags

Blind Spot Detection: Enhances safety by identifying hidden hazards around the vehicle.

Adaptive Cruise Control: Automatically adjusts the vehicle's speed based on traffic conditions, making long drives less strenuous.

Traffic Jam Assist: Ensures a stress-free experience even during stop-and-go traffic.

360-degree View Camera: Simplifies parking and general monitoring of the surroundings.

Drive Modes: Offers Auto, Eco, Sport, Sand, Snow, Mud, and 4L (low range) modes for versatile handling.

Exterior and interior design

(Image Source : HAVAL )Haval H9 exterior and interior design

The Haval H9's exterior design is attractive and functional, featuring a panoramic sunroof, electric sidesteps, front and rear fog lamps, and large 265/55 R19 tires.

The SUV's interior is equally impressive, built for comfort and technology:

A large 14.6-inch touchscreen display.

A 10-speaker sound system.

A wireless charger.

Specially designed leather memory seats for the driver, which allow for personalized adjustments.

Seat ventilation for cooling and a massage feature for a refreshing driving experience.

Price and company origin

Price

According to the official HAVAL Saudi Arabia website, the current price of the Haval H9 SUV is 142,199.8 Saudi Riyals, which is approximately ₹33,60,658 in Indian Rupees.

Company origin

Haval is an automotive brand owned by the Chinese automobile company Great Wall Motor (GWM), a major player in the global crossover and SUV market.2 Haval transitioned from being a product line of GWM to becoming a standalone brand in March 2013.

