Weekly Horoscope (August 14-August 20): Leo to face financial loss; know about other zodiac signs

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Weekly Horoscope (August 14-August 20)

Aries

Taurus

Ganesha says this week you can be successful in making new plans. You can establish good relations with big businessmen. The relationships you make can prove to be helpful in bringing you the pleasure of profit. Your name can be illuminated in society, respect can increase. This week there can be interest in the interest of others and works of public welfare. You will be able to complete the work easily. There may be an event at home or at a relative's place, due to which you may get a chance to meet your relatives and friends. This week can be encouraging. This week you are about to overcome inauspicious circumstances. You can defeat your enemies. During this time you can get a good profit from real estate. Work related to foreign countries can prove to be beneficial this week. The family may get help this week. Foreign travel can also happen. You can be soft-spoken and establish cordial relations with people. You may have the desire to know about the latest thing in your mind.

Ganesha says this week, the situation in the workplace can be normal. This week can be favorable. Being intelligent can give you good success in the workplace. You can get respect in society. Being religious and charitable allows you to have faith in God and help others. Good news can be received from the child side. You can get good support from friends. Meeting the guests can make the mind happy. Good relations can be made with people holding a high position in the workplace and along with getting respect and prestige; you can also get respect in society. There can be journeys related to the workplace or religious sector. You may actively participate in charity work. Due to their intelligence and influential personality, they are able to please the opposing class. Keep good behavior with your parents, otherwise, you may have to face trouble. Family happiness can be found this week, good time can be spent. There can be sweetness in your speech. Expected success in business. There can be attraction towards works related to public welfare.

Gemini

Ganesha says this week you need to control your anger. Married life can be good. There can be sweetness in your speech, due to which you will be able to attract others towards you. You may have health problems. With your understanding, you can be successful in earning good money in business. Any news can be received this week. There can be victory in the court. You can think of new business plans. There can also be interaction with people associated with the government sector. Traveling abroad can prove beneficial this week. You can get good money from others. You may be religious and you may get opportunities for religious tours. The business may remain normal this week. Good news can be received this week. Faith in God can increase and a good time can be spent in worship and religious work. You can get respect as a result of your hard work and tireless efforts. You may have long business trips.

Cancer

Ganesha says you may need to work hard to get success this week. The opposing class can be active in every way which can make you feel troubled. You can get an opportunity to go on a pilgrimage this week. There can be good coordination with family; especially brother can get good happiness and support. This week, married life can be happy and happiness and cooperation between the life partner and children can be good. Worshiping God can give you mental peace. Travel opportunities can be found. This week can be good for you. The mind can be attracted to religious works. You can get opportunities to travel and can become interested in devotion to God. New zeal and enthusiasm can be seen in you, which can prove to be very necessary and useful for completing the tasks. There can be an atmosphere of joy in household life this week. Some kind of auspicious work can be organized at home or with relatives, due to which the mind can be happy. You may get the opportunity of long-distance travel or any kind of travel.

Leo

Ganesha says this week you may face financial loss due to which you will have to face trouble. May your faith in God will increase. You can also take part in religious and auspicious works. Family happiness can be good. This week you can get respect in business or a job. Your relations with people in high positions can be strengthened. A good time can be spent with the family members and all possible support can be received from the family members. You may have stomach-related problems. There can be some cheating or betrayal by a person. You may be of charitable nature which may give you peace of mind. You can get good news in the workplace. Most of the time this week can be spent traveling. Don't let your company go bad; otherwise, you may be in trouble. This week can be very auspicious for you and you can get good news from all sides. Relationships can be established with highly placed people. You can get the pleasure of profit in business, but due to increasing work pressure, you can feel stressed. The auspicious programs happening in the family can make the mind happy. Married life can be happy, but due to your fierce nature, sometimes you may have arguments with your spouse. Relationships can be made with people associated with politics. There is a situation of profit this week in the field of business. Good news may prevail for you and luck may favor you. There can be an atmosphere of happiness in married life; good time can be spent with the spouse.

Virgo

Ganesha says this week you can get opportunities to achieve success in politics and you can befriend people from high positions in government service. Being of a charitable nature, you can work for the betterment of others. You can get money from the government. Your advice may be useful to others. Your health may be generally good. Good relations can be made with highly placed people this week. Getting any good news about the family can create an atmosphere of happiness. You can become a cause of discussion among others because of your talent and conversational skills. This week, due to some kind of event in the family, you can get the good fortune of meeting friends and acquaintances, due to which the mind can be happy. There can be entertaining trips, but be careful while traveling, otherwise losses may occur. You can get happiness from home and family at a normal level. During this time, you can work diligently in the workplace, but there can be a feeling of physical fatigue. There can be no success in business this week. Good relations can be established with people holding high positions. Happiness can come in the family, so it is important to change your habits.

Libra

Ganesha says you can make connections with influential people this week. You can get an opportunity to travel for entertainment. Family members may be ready to provide possible help. The advice given by you can be useful to others, which can bring you respect and prestige. You can defeat enemies. You can get good happiness and cooperation from the family. You can work for the betterment of others. With your competence and communication skills, you may be able to influence others along with social standing. Enemies may try to trouble you this week. You can be conscious of your work. You are not able to sleep properly at night due to busy work or mental troubles. The happiness of married life can remain at a normal level. You can be curious to know about new things. You are always ready to help others. This week your money can be spent on good deeds and works related to religion. You can cleverly manage to make everything easy.

Scorpio

Ganesha says this week; there may be minor problems in life, which you can solve in time. The atmosphere of the house can remain pleasant due to the arrival of relatives in the family. Luck can get possible cooperation. There can be good money and profit in business. The condition of wealth and property can be good. This week you can be successful in defeating your rival. All possible support can be received from family members and friends this week. There can be successful journeys. You can get good news this week. You can spend a good time with familiar people. You can take part in religious works and works related to charity. You’re stuck government work can be completed without any hindrance. This week you can get success in the business on the basis of your cleverness and intelligence. Best happiness can be attained for your subordinates. A Good time can be spent with family and friends. Participate in the works of religion with devotion.

Sagittarius

Ganesha says this week you can become the reason for discussion among the people and can become famous in society. You can also be successful in keeping the opposition class happy. Good relations can be made with people who are wealthier and in higher positions than themselves. Your advice may be useful to others. You can help others progress. You can make a significant contribution to any charitable or public interest work. There can be an increase in respect and prestige in society. You can get benefits in technical work. You may have a dispute with someone because of your life partner. These are tough times for the women of the house. This week you can be successful in everything with your cleverness and intelligence and you will get positive results in the workplace. There can be an increase in prestige and new zeal and enthusiasm can be seen in the mind. You can definitely get good happiness from the family side. Your health can be good this week. Good relations can be established with respected people in society and respect can increase. A good time can be spent with friends. Respecting elders can bring success. You can participate in auspicious works, there can be happiness in your nature. This week there can be dullness in married life, and tension can arise between the wife over something. You can succeed in business on the strength of your ability. Family happiness is going to be good.

Capricorn

Ganesha says you can get many opportunities to go on an entertaining trip. You can do good deeds and also work for the betterment of others. This week, new zeal and enthusiasm can be seen in your mind, which can be good for you. This week can be good for doing religious work. Family happiness can be pleasant. This week you should exercise restraint on your speech, otherwise, you may have to face some adverse situations. Business trips can happen. Brothers can get good happiness. The atmosphere of the house can remain pleasant due to the coming and going of relatives in the house. After a long time, you can get the good fortune of meeting an acquaintance, due to which the memories of the old days can be refreshed. There can be estrangement between husband and wife over some small matter, married life can be affected. This week, along with work, there can be an atmosphere of happiness in your family as well. The mind can be happy. Rights can increase. The mind can be attracted to religious tendencies. May this week be auspicious and beneficial for you. Along with good success in the field, good money can also be found. Good relations can be established with people holding high positions in the field. Business-related trips can be successful. During this time you can get good happiness for the children.

Aquarius

Ganesha says this week you can get success in defeating the opposition. You may be able to get your work done by using your influence over your subordinates and your tact and skill properly. You can get success in the field of education and competition. All possible cooperation can be received from family members. There can be an increase in the pleasures of married life. Your religious nature can increase this week. With luck, you can get all possible help. Relationships can be made with elders. There can be progress in trade and business. You can worship God for peace of mind this week. Doing ancestral business can be beneficial. There can be an increase in wealth and property. Good relations can be made with the mother. There can be good behavior with friends and relatives and full cooperation can also be received from them. There can be trips full of entertainment, due to which new energy can be infused into the body. You can go on a foreign trip this week. This week you can get your desired success in business. The economic condition can be good. Some work can be done by you, which can bring fame to the family and increase prestige in society. You can get success in government work. If you are thinking of doing some new work, then luck can support you. Conditions of happiness can remain in the happiness that comes from the family. You can get good support and cooperation from parents.

Pisces

Ganesha says you can get good support from your loved ones this week. Being intelligent, you can earn good profit in the workplace. You are a happy person. Your intellectual power may be good. Students can study diligently. You are a deep thinker about any work. This week you will be able to win over your opponents. There can be some kind of auspicious program with family or relatives, in which there can be an opportunity to attend and meet loved ones. Marital happiness can be good. There may be opportunities for business trips. This week is very good for religious work. Travel opportunities can also be found. Auspicious work can be done by the family. You can get success in your work with your cleverness. Sweetness can be seen in married life. The family atmosphere can be pleasant. Do not trust anyone this week, otherwise, you may get cheated. Married life can be happy, there can be good news from the spouse and children. You can get expected success in business and the happiness of profit can remain. There can be good news in money-related matters and beneficial results can be found in travel.

Read More Astrology News