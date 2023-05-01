Venus Transit 2023: Effect on zodiac signs of shukra gochar in Gemini

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Venus Transit 2023: Effect on zodiac signs

Venus Transit 2023: Shukra gochar in Gemini is taking place on 2 May 2023. Venus will remain in Gemini till 30th May. It is represented in 2 zodiac signs- Taurus and Libra and for Saturn's zodiac signs Capricorn and Aquarius, it becomes the lord of the center and triangle and becomes a Yogkaraka planet. According to astrology, when Venus is pleased, then some artistic quality is found in the person. There are more comforts and facilities in life. The person enjoys his comfort to the fullest. Know which zodiac signs will be benefited from the transit of Venus in Gemini. Although this transit of Venus will bring favorable results for all zodiac signs, there are some zodiac signs for whom this transit will bring monetary gains.

Aries

The people of Aries can be greatly benefited by the transit of Venus in Gemini. During this period, you would like to have fun and hang out with your friends. During this, your love life will also be very good. You will also get many auspicious and good opportunities to earn money in May. Not only this, you can also spend your money with the help of your siblings. Time is going to be very good even in terms of business. Businesses will benefit from short journeys.

Taurus

With the transit of Venus in Gemini, the planet of love will enter your second house. This transit of Venus will bring favorable results, peace, and prosperity to your life. You will get immense monetary benefits and you will also be able to save your money, which will result in an increase in your bank balance. You will get to eat and enjoy various delicious dishes. The people of Taurus will get a good position in their careers. You will be praised and given an incentive for your efforts. You will be successful in getting your work done by speaking sweetly to people. Progress will be seen in business ventures.

Gemini

Venus is going to transit in Gemini only. With the arrival of Venus in Gemini, the personality of the natives of Gemini will improve. This period will prove to be very good for you in terms of buying property. During this period, you will get good support from your children. There will be chances of progress in occupation as well. During this time you would like to spend more money on yourself.

Cancer

Due to the influence of the planet Venus, you will be spending more. You will get upset seeing the increase in unexpected expenses, but you do not need to panic or worry at all. You can buy and bring some new things to increase your comfort. Apart from this, you can also spend money on your family. Renovation work can be done in the house and can buy items of family's needs, there can be an increase in the amenities. If a matter is pending in the court, then expenses may have to be incurred on it. There will be chances of increasing love in your married life.

Leo

Due to the transit of Venus in Gemini, there will be a significant increase in the income of the people of the Leo zodiac. Even at the workplace, the officers are going to be very happy with you. During this time you will be able to do all your work very well. If you are a student then you will need to focus more on your education. Not only this, but you can also get to hear some good news from your children. This time is going to be very good for your love life.

Virgo

This time will bring growth and you will get the full support of your luck. All your stuck work will start once again. Your business projects will progress, resulting in good monetary gains for you. The native of Virgo can be transferred to a better place and there your salary and position will be higher than before. This time will be favorable for your career and you will get immense blessings as luck will also be with you. This period will be important for businessmen. You will get an opportunity to take your business ventures forward with new people.

Libra

Due to the transit of Venus in Gemini, there will be chances of sudden monetary gain for the natives of Libra. You can get ancestral property or inheritance during this period. Not only this, but you can also get back your stuck money. During this time you may have to undertake long journeys. However, these journeys will prove to be very beneficial for you. You will get the fruits of your hard work in the workplace and you will get good success. There will also be an increase in your respect in the society.

Scorpio

You will spend money to the fullest, which may become a problem for you later, but financially this transit will also be good for you because you will be able to get good monetary benefits. If you have already invested in the stock market, then you can get good returns during this period, which will improve your financial condition. During this, there can be a chance to attend someone's marriage or function at the in-laws' house, due to which there will be an atmosphere of love and enthusiasm in the family and everyone will look happy. There will be progress in business and employed people will get good recognition for their work.

Sagittarius

During this, your love with your life partner will increase. This period will bring favorability for the businessmen and good growth will be seen in your business. Spouses can get financial benefits, due to which your financial condition will also improve. Avoid unnecessary anger. Expenses will increase. Interest in religious work can increase. Travel will be beneficial for business expansion. The trend towards clothes will increase. Will get financial support from parents. be in good shape.

Capricorn

Confidence will be full, but there will be an excess of laziness. Take care of your spouse's health. There will be an increase in interest in writing and intellectual work. Will get the support of friends. Pay attention to educational work. Living can be chaotic. Will get the support of a friend. Expenses may increase on the maintenance and renovation of the building. There will be a position of decrease in income and excess of expenses.

Aquarius

This transit will prove to be a boon for your love affairs. If you are having a fight with your partner, it will get resolved during this time and you will once again see your love flourishing. You and your partner will see your love flourish and exciting times will follow. The more time you spend together doing things like going out, watching movies, and having a good time, the stronger your love will grow. There will be immense money gains and property gains for you during this period. Your secret strategies will start again, due to which you will gain money. Religious thoughts will come into your mind and you will be engaged in religious activities.

Pisces

Due to the transit of Venus in Pisces, the people of Pisces can buy new vehicles, etc. You will benefit from the arrival of a big item in the house. During this, you will also get monetary benefits from your siblings. Married people will get cooperation and help from their in-laws. This period is going to be very favorable for businessmen. Not only this, during this time your friends will fully support you in your work.

Read More Astrology News