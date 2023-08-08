Venus sets in Cancer: Gemini's bank balance to decrease; Unfavourable for Libra, Sagittarius

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Venus sets in Cancer

Venus sets in Cancer: According to Vedic astrology, the planet Venus is considered the planet of wealth, prosperity, material happiness, joy, love, and beauty. Due to the strength of Venus in the horoscope, the person gets success in these areas. Natives have to face inauspicious effects due to retrograde Venus and set in Cancer on 8 August 2023. When Venus retrogrades and sets, there will be a negative effect on the natives of many zodiac signs. If your Venus is weak, then you face problems in married life, love life, and financial difficulties.

Aries

Due to the setting of Venus in Cancer, there can be some change in the love life of the people of Aries. During this, people of this zodiac can also become a bit too emotional. Small things can bother them. During this, some problems may have to be faced in the relationship. Though your health will be fine you need to take care of your health.

Taurus

You can change your feelings due to the set of Venus. Financially, at this time you will get very good benefits from the point of view of your business, while for employed people, this time will be good for changing jobs or changing jobs.

Gemini

The setting of Venus can prove to be unfavorable for the people of Gemini. Venus is going to set on your house of wealth. In such a situation, there may be a decrease in your bank balance. Your expenses may increase due to family responsibilities. Control your speech during this period and stay away from betting or lottery etc. Take care of your health too. There can be tension in love relationships or differences with the spouse.

Cancer

Due to the transit of Venus in Cancer, your position in the job will be good and your relations with your seniors will be cordial. There will be chances of a lot of romance with your spouse and your relationship will improve. This transit will be good in terms of health. You have to pay some attention to yourself.

Leo

Due to the effect of Venus setting in Cancer, there will be a strong possibility of going abroad. Your expenses will increase, but you will not hesitate to spend for your comfort. Close relations will increase in married life. You should focus on spiritual growth more than material comforts, otherwise, you may get upset later. From the point of view of health, this setting cannot be called more favorable, so take care of your health.

Virgo

Venus setting in Cancer will be a time full of possibilities for you. Your wishes will start getting fulfilled due to which a wave of enthusiasm will run inside you. There will be intensity in love relations. This period will also be known for economic progress and you will get good financial results. Employed people will get full support and cooperation from their seniors and this will lead to your progress. If you are still unmarried, then a marriage proposal may come in front of you and your relationship may get connected with a good house. During this period, you will get the full support of elder siblings and your seniors will also help you in solving your problems. You will be good with your friends and your social circle will increase.

Libra

The setting of Venus can also prove to be harmful to the people of Libra. The planet Venus is going to set in the tenth house of your transit horoscope. At this time you will have to do a lot of work in employment and unnecessary tensions will come to the fore. There will be no peace in job or business and some problems may have to be faced. There can be loss financially as well. Do not take any major decisions during this period and keep doing your work peacefully.

Scorpio

Venus transit in Cancer will take you on long journeys. During this, you will meet some new people and will also be involved in religious activities. Good changes will be seen in your nature. You may also be eager to serve people. This time will be favorable in terms of family also and you can get a chance to go on a spiritual journey.

Sagittarius

The setting of Venus will see an adverse effect on the lives of Sagittarius people. According to the calculations of astrology, the planet Venus will set in the eighth house from your zodiac sign. In such a situation, you may have to struggle with some serious diseases. In such a situation, you may have to go around the hospitals. You may have to face mental problems due to the increase in unnecessary debate. For those who are employed, the setting of Venus is not auspicious in any way because there will be pressure in the workplace. Due to this, you may be very upset, whereas in business also you may have to bear heavy losses.

Capricorn

The setting of Venus will see an adverse effect on the lives of Capricorns. In such a situation, you may have to struggle with some serious diseases. In such a situation, you may have to go around the hospitals. You may have to face mental problems due to the increase in unnecessary debate. For those who are employed, the setting of Venus is not auspicious in any way because there will be pressure in the workplace. Due to this, you may be very upset, whereas in business also you may have to bear heavy losses.

Aquarius

With the transit of Venus in Cancer, your opponents will start getting stronger and will try to disturb you. In the job, you will have to face some difficulties in working due to hard work, you will not get results and some of your colleagues may conspire against you. Time will be good for businessmen. By overcoming some challenges, you will be able to move forward on the path of progress in your business. A property can become a cause of dispute, so try to stay away from any kind of debate during this time.

Pisces

All the misunderstandings between you and your beloved will be cleared and you will be deeply in love with each other. Students will find it challenging to maintain concentration during this transit but still they will be inclined towards studies and hence will study well. During this, your intelligence will develop. During this, there can also be a possibility of job change. If you want to change the job then keep trying, you will get success.

Read More Astrology News