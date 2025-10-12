Today’s horoscope [October 12, 2025]: Predictions for all 12 zodiac signs Horoscope today, October 12, 2025: A bright and balanced day for many signs. Find out which zodiac signs will enjoy success, harmony and peace.

New Delhi:

Today is Sunday, the Shashthi Tithi of Kartik Krishna Paksha. Shashthi Tithi will remain till 2:18 pm today. Variyan Yoga will remain till 10:55 am today, after which Paridh Yoga will start. Also, Mrigashira Nakshatra will remain till 1:37 pm. Apart from this, Skanda Shashthi fast is today. Know here in detail the horoscope of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces, in which your auspicious colour and lucky number for today are also being told.

Aries horoscope today

Today will be an okay day. Business people of this zodiac should keep their plans to themselves to ensure success. If you work according to your own plans, everything you’ve thought of will get done. Before making any investments, make sure to do a thorough check. This will help you avoid any losses. Playing with children this evening will help relieve mental tension. Your behaviour will make all the family members happy. Today, all your tasks will be completed easily. There will be new happiness in your married life.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 6

Taurus horoscope today

Today will bring happiness your way. The work you started earlier will get completed today with positive results. Keep your patience and go with the flow of time. Control your emotions for a better outcome. Today, you will find new paths to progress. Your ability to tackle problems quickly will earn you special recognition. Today, your spouse will help you with an important task. You will be busy with household chores. For those in a relationship, today will be amazing, and you may plan a dinner together.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 4

Gemini horoscope today

Today will be a favourable day. You will find answers to many complicated questions, and confusion will be a thing of the past. You will gain a significant benefit from something you’ve been working on, and any unfinished tasks will be completed. Your spending may increase, making saving a bit more difficult. A sibling will offer unexpected help with personal matters. Married couples may go for a picnic, and your spouse might gift you something beautiful, which will bring more sweetness to your relationship. Show respect for each other to maintain harmony.

Lucky Colour: Black

Lucky Number: 6

Cancer horoscope today

Today, luck will be on your side. Your spouse will do something that will make you happy. Some things will come to light in your business that will prove beneficial in the future. Starting a new venture will bring you profit. There will be new opportunities for financial gain. For engineers, today will be a good day. You may receive a teaching offer from a college. Your spouse might surprise you with a gift, lifting your spirits. Children will be busy playing at home.

Lucky Colour: Golden

Lucky Number: 8

Leo horoscope today

Today will be an excellent day. If you approach your work with intelligence, you will certainly benefit. People in the banking sector will have a good day. There are chances of a promotion. You may come up with new ideas to earn more money. A friend will offer support in a difficult situation, strengthening your friendship. Today is a day to make well-thought-out decisions, so avoid sharing your thoughts until absolutely necessary.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 1

Virgo horoscope today

Today will be a good day. If you're travelling, you can expect good returns. Your health may be slightly down today, but with proper care, you’ll recover quickly. If you’re travelling, make sure to carry all essential documents. Your hard work will bear fruit today. Your attractive and magnetic personality will attract a lot of attention. A distant relative may come to visit you, and you may make plans to grow your business together.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 6

Libra horoscope today

Today, you’ll feel more connected to spirituality and will be full of inspiration. Married Librans may attend a social gathering where you’ll meet someone who will lift your spirits. When it comes to starting a new business, your parents’ advice will be crucial. You will meet experienced people from whom you’ll receive valuable advice. In relationships, today, both of you will appreciate each other's feelings, keeping the bond strong. You may have to go on a sudden trip today.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 7

Scorpio horoscope today

Today will bring new opportunities. The day is favourable for business growth, and implementing your existing plans will be the right move. People around you will be happy with you today, and old tensions will fade. Those involved in the tourism industry will experience financial gains today. Stay alert with your work as an opponent may try to harm your business, but will fail. Your spouse will offer you some valuable advice that will help you complete your tasks easily.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 4

Sagittarius horoscope today

Today will be a happy day for you. Your health will improve compared to before. Look at the brighter side of things, and you’ll see that things are getting better. There will be fun moments with your friends at college, and you might even have a discussion on a topic. Avoid wasting time on unnecessary things, or else it will be a day lost in trivial activities. You’ll help someone in need today, and it will give you a sense of mental satisfaction.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 2

Capricorn horoscope today

Today will be an excellent day. It’s a favourable day for businessmen, and there are signs of financial gain. Entering into a partnership today will benefit you. Any land-related issues will get resolved. Today is a good day for taking new initiatives at work, with the potential for profits. A change in your career is likely, bringing new paths for progress. Your respect and recognition will increase today.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 2

Aquarius horoscope today

Today will bring new changes. It will be a good day for property dealers, with an unexpected financial gain. Your financial situation will remain strong. A morning workout will keep you in good health. Women of this zodiac may receive a surprise from their spouse, which will make them happy. At work, your performance may lead to a promotion.

Lucky Colour: Grey

Lucky Number: 5

Pisces horoscope today

Today will be a good day for you. Your work will reflect newfound confidence. You will easily attract people with your words and ideas. Any pending work will get completed with the help of loved ones. Pisces students can expect good news regarding competitive exams today, which will brighten their mood. Married individuals will experience sweetness in their relationship if they listen to their spouse's suggestions. Your opponents will keep their distance from you today.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Number: 2

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has a long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. You see him every morning at 7.30 am on Bhavishyavani on India TV.)