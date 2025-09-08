Horoscope today [September 8, 2025]: Daily predictions for all 12 zodiac signs Your day, decoded. Dive into today’s horoscope for 8 September 2025 with quick, useful tips—love, career, money, health—and lucky colours and numbers for every sign.

Today is Monday, the Pratipada date of Ashwin Krishna Paksha. Pratipada date will remain till 9.12 pm tonight. Yayijayayoga will remain from 8.03 pm to 9.12 pm tonight. Also, Purvabhadrapada Nakshatra will remain till 8.03 pm tonight.

Apart from this, Shradh of those on Pratipada date will be performed today. Let us know how the day will be for all 12 zodiac signs.

Aries horoscope today – September 8, 2025

Today will be a good day for you. If you do any work with full devotion and honesty today, then you will definitely get success. The company will benefit from your excellent working system in the office. Married life will be pleasant and full of sweetness. Today you will spend a happy time meeting close people and doing things related to entertainment. You will attend a function, where you will get respect. Today is a good day for you in terms of health; you will work with double the speed with full concentration.

Lucky number- 4

Lucky colour- Pink

Taurus horoscope today – September 8, 2025

Today is going to be a day full of happiness, as you will look for new opportunities in employment, which will make the path of your progress easier. The arrival of a special person in your family will create an atmosphere of joy. If you do business transactions after a lot of thought, then it will be good for you. You will get excellent opportunities to earn money, which will improve your financial condition. People of this zodiac associated with network marketing will get great benefits, and new clients will also join you.

Lucky number- 8

Lucky colour- Yellow

Gemini horoscope today – September 8, 2025

Today is going to be a mixed day, as you will get money in business, but your expenses will also increase. You will get proper results of your efforts and hard work, which will strengthen your confidence. People employed in this zodiac sign will have to work a little more in the office today, due to which you may feel physically tired. Today, students will get the support of seniors in their studies, so that they will be able to understand their subject well. Take care of your health, avoid eating fried food outside.

Lucky number- 9

Lucky colour- Golden

Cancer horoscope today – September 8, 2025

Today, you will be successful in solving the pending matters of business. Your business relationships will become strong, and the benefits you will get will be soon. During the meeting in the office, you can be given work on a new project. There will be harmony in your married life, and you will receive good news through a relative. You will be engaged in religious activities with your parents; their blessings will bring happiness to your life.

Lucky number- 4

Lucky colour- Blue

Leo horoscope today – September 8, 2025

Today is going to be favourable for you. If you are going to start any new work today, then first take the blessings of the Guru and the elder members of the house. Today, the hard work done for business is going to open the doors of your progress, and you will benefit by keeping friendly behaviour with your colleagues. The problems going on in your personal life will be resolved, and you can also plan to go out with your spouse. Today is a good day to settle pending tasks.

Lucky Number- 3

Lucky Colour- Brown

Virgo horoscope today – September 8, 2025

Today will be a great day, as you can make some changes in the rules related to your business, which will give you long-term benefits. You can make important decisions for the convenience of family members, in which everyone will also agree. Your ability and ability will be appreciated among society and relatives. Today, if you move forward with patience by believing in your hard work, then you will soon see good results.

Lucky Number- 2

Lucky Colour- White

Libra horoscope today – September 8, 2025

Today will be a good day, as you will definitely get the fruits of your hard work, which will increase your confidence. Today is a favourable time to make a decision related to your personal life. You will achieve what you deserve with your ability. People of this zodiac engaged in social work will help economically backwards and uneducated people today, which will also make their lives a little easier. Today, your colleagues will praise your work and your behaviour, and you will be happy.

Lucky number- 3

Lucky colour- Purple

Scorpio horoscope today – September 8, 2025

Today, you will focus on expanding your business and your contacts; this will prove beneficial for you. You will get a lot of mental peace and relief by getting a solution to the problem. Students of this zodiac sign will get an opportunity to participate in the competition to be held in school today, and you will perform well in it. Your mind will be engaged in creative work, and people will also praise your creativity. Your day will be good in terms of health; you will feel good.

Lucky number- 6

Lucky colour- Orange

Sagittarius horoscope today – September 8, 2025

Today, you will make your work easier by keeping your daily routine well-organised. The efforts made for any special work are going to get good results. You will get back your money stuck in the market, which you can use for personal work. You can take advice from an expert in matters of investment, which will benefit you as much as possible. You should avoid making any promises to anyone without thinking.

Lucky Number- 2

Lucky Colour- Silver

Capricorn horoscope today – September 8, 2025

Today, before finalising a big deal in business, think about it well. To keep your health better, you will adopt a yoga routine. Along with this, you should stay away from negative things. You can talk to your spouse about any problem, and with their support, you will also be successful in eliminating the problem. Your mind will be engaged in spiritual work and you can also read spiritual books, which will give you mental peace.

Lucky Number- 2

Lucky Colour- Grey

Aquarius horoscope today – September 8, 2025

Today you will move your plans forward safely, due to which will lead to progress very soon. People associated with the field of acting of this zodiac will meet an experienced member, which will make their path to move forward easier. Today, you will get many sources of income, due to which you will be successful in fulfilling your family's needs. Women of this zodiac sign can start any work from home, where they will get good money.

Lucky number- 6

Lucky colour- Purple

Pisces horoscope today – September 8, 2025

Today is going to be a great day, as you will get a good profit in business, and your relationship with the client will also become strong. you will try to complete all the responsibilities at the workplace under your own supervision, so that everything will be completed on time. your physical problem will be cured, and you will feel very light and good. Today, you may have to go to another city in connection with some work, so keep the necessary documents with you.

Lucky number- 8

Lucky colour- Green

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has a long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Astrology. You can see him every morning at 7.30 am on Bhavishyavani on India TV.)