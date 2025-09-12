Daily horoscope [September 12, 2025]: Aries to Pisces, here's what the stars suggest Your day at a glance: today’s horoscope for September 12, 2025, with quick, useful tips for love, work, money and health, plus lucky colours and numbers for every zodiac.

Today is Friday, the Panchami Tithi of Ashwin Krishna Paksha. Panchami Tithi will remain till 9:59 am. After that, Shashthi Tithi will start. Today, the Shradh of Shashthi Tithi will be performed. Also, Bharani Nakshatra will remain till 11:59 am today. In astrology, the lord of Bharani Nakshatra is Venus, which is considered to be the factor of materialism and love. The presence of the Moon in this Nakshatra can bring financial prosperity and family happiness to some zodiac signs.

Aries horoscope today – September 12, 2025

Today is a positive day for you. Family advice will prove valuable. Your material comforts may increase. Students might feel inspired to try something new; it’s a good day to adjust their routine. At work, you may get a chance to discuss important matters with key people; make the most of it. You’re likely to head out for dinner with your family this evening. Your talents will shine today, especially if you're studying political science.

Lucky number: 05

Lucky colour: Orange

Taurus horoscope today – September 12, 2025

Today will be fairly smooth. Even your rivals may appreciate your work. You’ll handle everything with intelligence. A business trip may come up. Students will feel more focused on competitive exams. There could be a chance to help someone in need, and good news may arrive regarding children. An unexpected monetary gain might lead to a celebration at home. You’ll be able to solve even big issues easily today.

Lucky number: 06

Lucky colour: Magenta

Gemini horoscope today – September 12, 2025

Expect a busy day ahead. Stalled finances may finally come through, improving your situation. You might feel inclined to participate in social work. Planning and strategy in business will bring benefits. Challenges may arise at work, stay patient, and you’ll overcome them. Travel related to important matters will be pleasant. Arts students will get support from teachers. A legal issue may be resolved. Children might receive gifts from their father.

Lucky number: 06

Lucky colour: Brown

Cancer horoscope today – September 12, 2025

A good day overall. Colleagues will be impressed by your ideas, but avoid interfering in others' work. Your partner will bring joy. Parental support will help you complete tasks on time. Be cautious during conversations today. Evening time with friends will be enjoyable. You might discuss expanding your business. Staying occupied will help you avoid overthinking. You’ll be naturally helpful today.

Lucky number: 02

Lucky colour: Peach

Leo horoscope today – September 12, 2025

A fantastic day is in store. A sudden financial gain may help you purchase something important. Marital life will feel sweeter. Politicians may receive new responsibilities today. Students may succeed in competitive exams. Your reputation will grow in society. There’s potential for a promotion or salary hike at work. If you’re looking to buy land, today is favourable. Business growth is likely.

Lucky number: 09

Lucky colour: Pink

Virgo horoscope today – September 12, 2025

The day brings joy. A piece of good news might come your way. You’ll feel like helping someone in need. Be cautious – some people may be plotting against you. Your creative skills will shine today. Financial improvement is likely. You might plan a religious outing with your parents. Health will be good. Spend quality time with your partner. You’ll likely go shopping for household needs.

Lucky number: 04

Lucky colour: White

Libra horoscope today – September 12, 2025

A busy but productive day. Avoid getting caught up in old issues. Your partner will understand your emotions – you might plan a day out. Elder family members may teach you something valuable. Long-pending tasks may finally be completed, bringing peace of mind. You’ll be active socially and may get to pursue a long-desired project. Children will meet your expectations. Stay focused at work.

Lucky number: 06

Lucky colour: Peach

Scorpio horoscope today – September 12, 2025

A joyful and energetic day. New business ideas will come to mind. Sharing your concerns with your father may provide solutions. Teamwork will bring success. Elders at home may offer good financial advice. A change of work environment could boost your energy. Your image will be positive among others. Students in computing or IT may get to learn something new.

Lucky number: 04

Lucky colour: Green

Sagittarius horoscope today – September 12, 2025

Luck is on your side today, especially with new ventures. You’ll feel spiritually inclined and may visit a temple. You’re on track to achieve new milestones in your career. A family member might get a government job, creating a happy atmosphere. Be careful not to invest heavily under someone’s influence. Your partner’s advice will be beneficial. You might hesitate to take on new responsibilities, but everything will go smoothly. Exercise will help boost your energy.

Lucky number: 05

Lucky colour: Orange

Capricorn horoscope today – September 12, 2025

A happy and productive day. Your boss might assign you a new responsibility – your dedication will be appreciated. New income sources may open up. You’ll show interest in the arts or literature. Athletes will be busy practising. Parents and friends will support you financially if needed. You’ll show care and attention toward your parents. An old friend might visit for dinner.

Lucky number: 03

Lucky colour: Yellow

Aquarius horoscope today – September 12, 2025

A favourable day. Daily tasks may take more time than usual. Take elders' advice before investing in business – it’ll be wise. Seeking blessings from the elderly may bring good fortune. Fathers will try to fulfil their children’s wishes. You’ll likely be given a new responsibility and complete it well. Those in creative fields will see profits.

Lucky number: 08

Lucky colour: Pink

Pisces horoscope today – September 12, 2025

A fortunate day. Family elders will help you accomplish something important. You might hear good news from a relative. Your partner will try to understand you better, bringing freshness to your relationship. Helping with community activities will feel rewarding. You may meet a respected person. There could be a happy event at home today, lifting everyone’s spirits.

Lucky number: 07

Lucky colour: Brown

