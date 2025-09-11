Horoscope today [September 11, 2025]: Daily predictions for all zodiac signs Your day at a glance: today’s horoscope for 11 September 2025 with quick tips for love, career, money and health - plus lucky colours and numbers for every sign.

Today, the Chaturthi Tithi of Ashwin Krishna Paksha will remain till 12:46 pm. After this, Panchami will start. Today, Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga is also being formed. Dhruva Yoga will remain till 5:05 pm, while Ashwini Nakshatra will remain till 1:58 pm.

According to astrology, Thursday will be a very good day for Gemini people. Today, along with completing pending tasks, you will also make new targets. On the other hand, the day is also auspicious for Cancer people. Your confidence will increase.

Aries horoscope today – September 11, 2025

Today promises to be a favourable day. You might make some changes in your business that will benefit you in the long term. Participating in a religious event with family will bring peace of mind. Your siblings will support you in completing tasks quickly. Expect good news and gifts from your in-laws. You may also repay any borrowed money, helping you become debt-free.

Lucky number: 2

Lucky colour: Pink

Taurus horoscope today – September 11, 2025

The day will be fairly steady for you. You could discuss new projects at work with your staff and receive valuable suggestions. Friends might help you with any legal matters, leading to a quick resolution. You may feel a little concerned about your children’s studies. However, you will receive some pending money, improving your financial condition.

Lucky number: 6

Lucky colour: Yellow

Gemini horoscope today – September 11, 2025

An excellent day lies ahead. You will complete your pending work and set new goals. Trusting your own efforts and abilities rather than depending on others will help you progress smoothly. You may plan to watch a movie with your partner, which will strengthen your relationship. Political or influential connections will bring benefits and help you move stalled work forward. Your health will be good, and you will feel energetic.

Lucky number: 4

Lucky colour: White

Cancer horoscope today – September 11, 2025

Today will be a good day with your confidence high, enabling you to finish most of your work. You will receive blessings from elders and succeed in fulfilling your dreams. There is a possibility of receiving good news at home, bringing happiness to your married life. Students are likely to do well in competitive exams. You will be free from unnecessary worries, which will make you happy.

Lucky number: 5

Lucky colour: Blue

Leo horoscope today – September 11, 2025

A joyful day is in store. You will assist your father in his business, which will bring him happiness. Helping someone in need will expand your social circle and increase your respect. Focusing fully on your work and avoiding distractions will help you complete your tasks and earn praise from your boss. Visits from relatives may alter your schedule, but will create a happy atmosphere at home.

Lucky number: 9

Lucky colour: Silver

Virgo horoscope today – September 11, 2025

This will be a favourable day for you. Consulting an expert about expanding your business will prove beneficial. You will be busy with social activities, enhancing your social reputation. New job opportunities may come your way, helping you advance in life. Writers among you might try something new that will be well-received. Relief from any physical ailments will make you feel energetic.

Lucky number: 8

Lucky colour: Orange

Libra horoscope today – September 11, 2025

Today will bring profitable results. You will earn good money from the business, and your professional relationships will strengthen. Your married life will be happy, and there may be good news related to your children. Your decisions will be positive and advantageous. You might go out with friends for relaxation. New job opportunities will come, and your hard work will pay off.

Lucky number: 3

Lucky colour: Red

Scorpio horoscope today – September 11, 2025

It will be a mixed day. There is a chance of promotion at work, and your boss will be pleased with your performance. Spend quality time with your children to help resolve their issues. Be careful when handling paperwork to avoid mistakes. Increased income will boost your confidence, and your family environment will remain peaceful.

Lucky number: 7

Lucky colour: Indigo

Sagittarius horoscope today – September 11, 2025

Today will be filled with enthusiasm. Those connected with the textile industry can expect good profits and large orders. Property-related problems will be resolved after some effort. You will maintain good relations with your close relatives. Helping someone in need will give you immense satisfaction. You may plan an outing to a theme park with friends for some fun and relaxation.

Lucky number: 1

Lucky colour: Green

Capricorn horoscope today – September 11, 2025

An average day lies ahead. You may make some changes to your routine, which will make your work more effective. Take advice from experienced individuals before making important decisions. Take good care of your health, especially your diet, due to the changing weather. A friend might seek your help, and supporting them will deepen your friendship.

Lucky number: 6

Lucky colour: Brown

Aquarius horoscope today – September 11, 2025

This will be a day of progress in your career. You will earn big profits and see growth in your business. Spending time with practical and influential people will have a positive effect on your personality. Follow the guidance of seniors for the best results. Your married life will be happy, and you might go shopping with your partner. Your interest in the arts and acting may grow, and you could explore future opportunities in these fields.

Lucky number: 7

Lucky colour: Maroon

Pisces horoscope today – September 11, 2025

Today will be an enthusiastic day. You might receive a job offer from a multinational company, which will ease your path to success. Spend some time in solitude or spiritual places to calm your mind. Your travel or tourism business will improve. Due to increased workload, you may have to do some overtime. Helping an elder will bring you happiness. Your hard work will lead to success in important tasks.

Lucky number: 1

Lucky colour: Magenta

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer of the country, who has long experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Jyotish Shastra. You see him in Bhavishyavani every morning at 7.30 am on India TV.)