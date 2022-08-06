Taurus Weekly Horoscope (8th Aug to 14th Aug): You will achieve fame this week, know astrology prediction

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Taurus Weekly Horoscope

Taurus Weekly Horoscope (8th Aug to 14th Aug): With Mars transit in Taurus on August 10, a lot of changes are expected to take place in the life of the Taurus zodiac sign. The week will be goof in terms of health and your social status will also increase. Know from astrologer Chirag Bejan Daruwalla what is your astrological prediction for the second week of August.

According to Daruwalla, you will enjoy a lot this week. You’re going to do great and will achieve fame this week. You will be remembered for the time to come. You will need to focus on eating healthier and exercising more often now. Things will be much better for you on the health aspect if you can stay calm and keep your mind tension-free. If you try to accommodate some health care routines like exercise or yoga, you will feel a lot less tired. Your health will be a lot better this week.

(Inputs by celebrity astrologer Chirag Bejan Daruwalla)

(Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of India TV)

