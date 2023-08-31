Tarot reading 31st august 2023: Scorpions potentially struggling with sleep, know about other sun signs

- Aries: Ten of Wands and Queen of Wands
- Taurus: The Magician and The Strength
A harmonious interplay of contrasting energies is evident, with the Magician assuring support and the resolution of pending matters. Meanwhile, the Strength card encourages a shift towards spirituality, aiding others, and engaging in benevolent actions.
- Gemini: Six of Pentacles and Knight of Wands
A surplus of dynamic energy surrounds you, and while impatience might arise regarding specific matters, practising patience will ultimately lead to fruition. Consider making a small donation as well.
- Cancer: The Lovers and The Hanged Man
Contemplating your relationship extensively due to recent events, it's important not to overanalyze. Take care not to overthink and instead, reevaluate the situation as a whole.
- Leo: Queen of Cups and Queen of Swords
The presence of dual queen energy indicates a high level of maturity. However, it's crucial to be cautious, as there might be a disconnect between your thoughts and words. Exercise awareness before expressing yourself to others.
- Virgo: Three of Pentacles and Ten of Swords
Whether you're engaging in a new learning experience or conversing with a friend about your personal life, the cards suggest that the discussion might not yield positive outcomes.
- Libra: Seven of Pentacles and Nine of Pentacles
Abundance is coming your way, but it's important to ensure that you don't cause harm to anyone in the process.
- Scorpio: Ten of Swords and The Hanged Man
You seem quite unsettled, potentially struggling with sleep, and while overthinking has its merits, it might be affecting you.
- Sagittarius: Nine of Swords and King of Wands
Due to the presence of a dominant male energy, likely a father figure or a partner, you're experiencing disturbance. It's important to comprehend their authoritative nature.
- Capricorn: Page of Pentacles and Six of Pentacles
The initiation of a new chapter holds the promise of attaining anticipated goals, ensuring the preservation of your current status.
- Aquarius: Seven of Pentacles and The Hanged man
Excessive contemplation won't be productive; instead, take action as mere thinking won't suffice.
- Pisces: Nine of Wands and Seven of Swords
If someone wronged you and now they're remorseful, consider embracing forgiveness as your course of action.