Surya Gochar 2026: Sun’s transit to change the fortunes of these 4 zodiac signs According to astrological beliefs, the upcoming Surya Nakshatra Gochar is expected to bring positive shifts for four zodiac signs, opening new opportunities in career, financial stability and personal growth. This transit is seen as a powerful phase for progress, recognition and renewed confidence.

New Delhi:

The Sun will enter Dhanishtha Nakshatra today, Friday, February 6, 2026. The richest or most wealthy is the 23rd nakshatra. Mars, also referred to as the commander of the planets, is the lord of this nakshatra. Ashtavasu, the god of natural energy and material wealth, is the presiding deity of this nakshatra.

The Sun's transit in this nakshatra will fill the lives of four zodiac signs with wealth and prosperity. Let's find out which zodiac signs these are.

Taurus

The change in the constellation of the Sun will prove to be very auspicious for people of the Taurus zodiac sign. You will see an unexpected increase in your income. Stuck money may be recovered. There are strong indications of getting huge profits in business. Married life will be good.

Leo

This transit will have the most positive impact on Leo. There is every hope that your stalled projects will start again. The time is great for investing in business. Your comforts and luxuries will increase, and you will be successful in saving money. There is a strong possibility of getting a new job. Income will increase.

Scorpio

This transit will prove auspicious for you. Traders may get a big deal. Your seniors at work will be happy with your work. There will be a tremendous increase in income. Employed people may get a good bonus.

Aquarius

The transit of the Sun's constellation is indicating bumper earnings for Aquarius people. Investing in the stock market or property will prove beneficial for you. Your respect in society will increase, and the decisions taken by you during this time will prove to be right. You may get great success in some work. There are strong chances of sudden financial gain.

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not provide any proof of the truth of any of the things.)

ALSO READ: Shani-Shukra Yuti 2026: Saturn-Venus conjunction in Pisces to trigger money inflow for 3 zodiac signs