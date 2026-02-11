Surya Grahan 2026: Solar eclipse after Mahashivratri may bring financial losses for 5 zodiac signs Though not visible in India, the upcoming solar eclipse is believed to trigger astrological shifts. Leo, Virgo, Scorpio, Aquarius and Pisces may experience financial, career and emotional fluctuations.

The first solar eclipse of the year is set to follow soon after Mahashivratri, placing it on many astrology watchers’ radar. Astronomically, the eclipse will begin at 3:26 pm and conclude at 7:57 pm.

In Hindu belief systems, both solar and lunar eclipses are generally viewed as inauspicious windows. People tend to avoid starting new ventures, making major purchases, or performing auspicious rituals during this period. The Sutak period for a solar eclipse typically begins 12 hours prior, but since this particular eclipse will not be visible in India, the Sutak window is not considered applicable domestically.

Even so, astrologically, eclipses are believed to trigger energetic shifts. This one, in particular, is said to bring a slightly heavier phase for a few zodiac signs over the coming month.

Solar eclipse effects on Leo, Virgo, Scorpio, Aquarius and Pisces natives

Leo: Career pressure and confidence dips possible

For Leo natives, the eclipse phase may reflect most strongly in professional spaces. Work and business matters could feel strained, with chances of setbacks or unexpected losses. Decision-making may feel clouded, which is why avoiding rushed calls becomes important. Confidence levels may fluctuate too, especially if plans don’t unfold as expected. Taking a measured, patient approach through the month will help minimise long-term impact.

Virgo: Financial strain and rising expenses

Virgos may feel the eclipse energy through finances first. Expenses could rise suddenly, making budgeting more essential than usual. Financial losses, or at least financial pressure, may surface if spending isn’t monitored closely. Career-wise, small hurdles or delays may show up, requiring extra focus and calm decision-making. Acting in haste may complicate matters further, so slow and steady works best here.

Scorpio: Property matters and investments need caution

For Scorpio natives, the eclipse may cast its shadow on property and investment-related matters. Land deals, property decisions, or financial investments may not move as smoothly as expected. Avoiding new investments during this period is generally advised, as returns may remain uncertain. Financial stability could feel slightly shaken, and luck may seem inconsistent in material pursuits through the month.

Aquarius: Emotional strain and family tensions

Aquarius individuals may feel the impact more emotionally than materially. Mental peace could feel disrupted, often due to disagreements or friction within the family environment. Money matters also call for caution, as impulsive spending or miscalculations may add pressure. Travel and driving require extra alertness. It may also help to stay away from unnecessary debates or confrontations during this phase.

Pisces: Financial ups and downs and low energy

For Pisces natives, the eclipse period may bring mixed challenges across finances, work and wellbeing. Monetary losses or unstable cash flow could create stress, especially in business or self-employed setups. Health may feel slightly off balance too, which can affect mood and motivation levels. Avoiding reckless spending and sticking to practical financial decisions will help steady the month.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.

