Shukra Gochar 2026 in Aquarius: Luck, money and success for these zodiac signs According to astrology, Venus (Shukra) will transit into Aquarius, a placement known to enhance financial growth, creativity, and social influence. During this Shukra Gochar, one zodiac sign is expected to benefit immensely from wealth, career opportunities, and material comforts.

New Delhi:

Venus will move into Aquarius on February 6th. After being in Aquarius until March 1st, it will move into Pisces. Let us tell you that Venus has the biggest influence on family happiness, marital partnerships, and skin health.

So, let's find out how Venus's transit in Aquarius from February 6th to March 1st will affect the other zodiac signs. We will also learn what measures should be taken to ensure auspicious results and avoid inauspicious ones.

Aries

Venus has transited into your eleventh house. The eleventh house of your horoscope is related to income and the fulfilment of desires. This transit of Venus will bring you immense financial gains and enhance your beauty. Your wishes will be fulfilled. However, during this time, your temperament may change frequently. You may remember childhood memories. During this time, you will try to do things secretly. Therefore, to ensure the auspicious position of Venus, donate perfume in a temple. Also, keep a handkerchief with you, lightly scented with perfume.

Taurus

This transit of Venus has already reached your tenth house. The tenth house of the horoscope is related to our career, state, and father. This transit of Venus will improve your career. You will experience financial gains in your father's business. Your interest in religious activities will increase, and your money attraction will also increase. You will receive support from your spouse in your endeavours. You will achieve success in administrative tasks. Therefore, to maintain the auspicious position of Venus, donate yoghurt in the temple and, if possible, eat yoghurt or yoghurt-based products.

Gemini

Venus has transited into your ninth house. The ninth house of your horoscope is related to your destiny. This transit of Venus will fully support you. Your intellectual abilities will increase. Your desired tasks will be accomplished, and you will not face any financial problems until March 1st. However, continue working hard and avoid spending money on unnecessary things. Visiting a pilgrimage site during this time will be auspicious for you. Therefore, to ensure the auspicious results of Venus, bury a vessel filled with honey under the soil.

Cancer

This transit of Venus has already reached your eighth house. The eighth house of the horoscope is related to our age. This transit of Venus will improve your health. You will honour your words to others and fulfil your promises. However, until March 1st, be careful not to borrow anything from anyone and avoid getting involved in other people's disputes. Your spouse may be a little harsh towards you. Therefore, agreeing with them during this time will be beneficial for you. Therefore, to avoid the inauspicious position of Venus, bow your head in the temple every day and donate millet.

Leo

This transit of Venus has already reached your seventh house. The seventh house of the horoscope is related to our spouse. Due to the influence of this transit of Venus, you may have to undertake several important journeys during this period. You also need to maintain love with your spouse and take care of your children's education. Your time until March 1st will be very happy. Those involved in beauty products or the glamour world will benefit. Therefore, to avoid the inauspicious position of Venus, throw blue flowers in a dirty drain until March 1st.

Virgo

Venus has transited into your sixth house. The sixth house of the horoscope is related to our friends, enemies, and health. This transit of Venus will keep the pace of your life good. You will get support from friends in your work. You will gain money, and your brothers will progress. But don't expect much happiness from your children. During this time, your enemies will keep their distance. By March 1st, you will get auspicious results only if you start another task only after completing the first one completely. Therefore, to ensure the auspicious results of Venus, the women of the house should wear a gold or golden colored hair clip in their hair.

Libra

This transit of Venus has already reached your fifth house. The fifth house of the horoscope is related to our children, intelligence, discretion, and romance. This transit of Venus will bring benefits from children and love from your spouse. Your faith in religion will increase, and your love for family will grow. Your intellectual capacity will also increase. Your relationship with your lovemate will be good, but take special care of their feelings. Be kind to your teachers. Therefore, to avoid the inauspicious effects of Venus, donate milk at a temple or religious place.

Scorpio

Venus has transited into your fourth house. The fourth house of your horoscope is related to your house, land, vehicle, and mother. This transit of Venus will relieve you of financial difficulties and increase your friendship with fun-loving people. You will benefit from ancestral property. Your dream of purchasing a vehicle may come true during this time. Your mother's support will help you accomplish your tasks. Therefore, to ensure the auspicious position of Venus, fill a container with some black antimony and bury it in the ground.

Sagittarius

Venus has transited into your third house. The third house of your horoscope is associated with courage, siblings, and fame. This transit of Venus will bring you happiness and support from your siblings. A pilgrimage between now and March 1st will bring joy and encourage new ideas. Your prestige will increase during this time. Continued hard work will ensure your work is completed. Therefore, respect every woman to ensure the auspicious results of Venus.

Capricorn

Venus has transited into your second house. The second house of your horoscope is related to your wealth and nature. This transit of Venus will increase your livelihood, strengthening your financial position and bringing worldly pleasures. During this time, those involved in animal husbandry and clay work will benefit doubly. The progress of your children and siblings will depend on how much you respect your guru. Therefore, to ensure auspicious results, donate 200 grams of cow ghee to a temple.

Aquarius

This transit of Venus has already entered your first house, the ascendant. In a horoscope, the ascendant, or the first house, is associated with our body and mouth. This transit of Venus will bring you the joy of having children. If you are not yet married, marriage proposals will soon arrive. However, married people need to take care of their spouse's health during this time. Maintain love for them. Therefore, to ensure the auspicious position of Venus, donate Satnaj and serve a black cow.

Pisces

This transit of Venus has already reached your twelfth house. The twelfth house of your horoscope is related to your expenses and sexual pleasure. This transit of Venus will give you restful nights. Your interest in writing poetry will increase. You will enjoy the happiness of family and children. Apart from this, you will attain wealth and prosperity. But during this time, do not expect help from anyone else and take care of your health. Therefore, to ensure the auspicious position of Venus, the woman of the house should sweep the dust of the house with her own hands in a deserted place away from home and serve a cow.

(Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer in the country, who has vast experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra and Jyotish Shastra. You can see him every morning at 7.30 am in Bhavishyavani on India TV.)

