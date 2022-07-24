Sawan Second Monday 2022: Know about three auspicious coincidences, method of worship & more

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Sawan Second Monday 2022

Sawan Second Monday 2022: The holy month of Sawan started on July 14 and will last till August 12. At the same time, the second Monday of the month of Sawan is falling tomorrow i.e. 25th July. The most important thing about this day is that this time on the second Monday, three auspicious coincidences are being made along with Pradosh fast. In such a situation, let us know more about the auspicious coincidences, the worship method on the second Monday, the shubh Muhurat, mantras and more.

Sawan Second Monday: Three auspicious coincidences

On this day, the auspicious coincidence of the Pradosh fast is also happening. According to the beliefs, Pradosh Vrat is also dedicated to Lord Shankar. Along with this, Dhruva Yoga is being formed on this day with Sarvartha Siddhi and Amrit Siddhi. It is said that the fruits of work done in Sarvartha Siddhi and Amrit Siddhi yoga are attained soon. Worshiping in this yoga brings blessings from Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

Sawan Second Monday: Worship method

Get up early in the morning and wear clean clothes after taking bath etc.

After that light a lamp in the temple of the house.

Anoint all the deities with Gangajal.

After that offer Gangajal and milk to Shivling and Lord Shiva.

Offer white flowers to Shiva.

Offer Belpatra, Curd, Honey, Tulsi to Lord Shiva.

Now offer five types of fruits to Bholenath and offer it.

After that do the aarti of Shiva.

Eat only sattvik things throughout the day.

On this day, chant the mantra of Lord Shiva more and more.

Sawan Monday list

First day of Sawan month - 14 July 2022, day Thursday

Sawan Somwar Vrat - 18 July 2022, Monday

Sawan Somwar Vrat - 25 July 2022, Monday

Sawan Somwar Vrat - 01 August 2022 Monday

Sawan Somwar Vrat - 08 August 2022, Monday

Last day of Sawan month - 12 August 2022, Friday

Sawan Second Monday: Worship Material

To worship Lord Shiva, flowers, five fruits, five dry fruits, gems, gold, silver, dakshina, utensils of worship, curd, pure ghee, honey, holy water, pancha rasa, perfume, roli, molly janeu, pancha confectionery, bilvapatra, dhatura, hemp, plum, manjari, barley, tulsi, mandar flower, raw cow's milk, reed juice, camphor, incense, cotton, malayagiri, sandalwood, Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati idols will be needed.

